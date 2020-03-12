‘Beastie Boys Story’ Trailer: Spike Jonze Is Back in Theaters With IMAX Music Doc

Backed by Apple TV+, the upcoming IMAX run of "Beastie Boys Story" will be Jonze's first theatrical release since "Her."

Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story” will no longer have its world premiere at the now-canceled SXSW Film Festival, but the documentary is still on course for its month-long April rollout courtesy of Apple TV+. The streaming platform has debuted the official trailer for “Beastie Boys Story,” which marks Jonze’s first theatrical release since “Her.” The documentary is based on group members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz’s bestselling “Beastie Boys Book.” The movie’s April debut will mark the the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ #1 album “Ill Communication.”

The official “Beastie Boys Story” synopsis from Apple TV+ reads: “Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and their former grandfather, filmmaker Spike Jonze.”

Part of the “Beastie Boys Story” documentary is a recording of the 2019 live show Jonze directed entitled “Beastie Boys Story: As Told By Michael Diamond & Adam Horovitz.” The show played for three nights only (Philadelphia’s Tower Theater on April 5, 2019 and with follow-up performances at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York), making the documentary the only chance for Beastie Boys fans around the world to see the performance. Jonze has a rich history working with the Beastie Boys having directed their music videos for “Time For Livin’,” “Rickey’s Theme,” “Sabotage,” and “Sure Shot.” Jonze’s clip for “Sabotage” is often cited as one of the best music videos ever made.

Apple TV+ is giving “Beastie Boys Story” an exclusive IMAX theatrical run beginning April 2. Jonze has continued to direct commercials and advertisements in the years since “Her” but has never released a feature-length project until now. The director is also known for acclaimed releases “Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation,” and “Where the Wild Things Are.” Jonze serves as a producer on “Beastie Boys Story” alongside Grammy Award winner Jason Baum and Amanda Adelson. Executive producers include Diamond and Horovitz, plus Jonah Hill.

“Beastie Boys Story” will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning April 24. Watch the official trailer for Jonze’s new project in the video below.

