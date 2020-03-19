‘Billions’ Season 5 Trailer: Showtime’s Hit Returns, and Its Major Rivalry With It

Julianna Margulies joins Season 5 of Showtime's hit drama as an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author.

Just in time for the bingeing boom, Showtime’s “Billions” will return with more of the greed, cunning, and first-rate performances that helped make it one of the network’s biggest hits. The series began with hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) mocking the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), in the first of many verbal smackdowns between sworn enemies. By Season 4, the former rivals had teamed up to become best pals, completely upending the entertaining conflict that made the series tick.

According to Showtime’s synopsis for Season 5, however, the rivalry is back in full force as the two schemers must navigate who else in their ambitious world may be a snake in the grass.

The official synopsis reads: “In season five of ‘Billions’, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.”

Showtime is pumping new talent in for for Season 5. Julianna Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. The star of “The Good Wife” certainly knows how to hold her own, and it will be fun to see her go head to head with the cast of heavy hitters. “House of Cards” star Corey Stoll is also joining the fun, as well as regular cast members David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

“Billions” was created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. The series is loosely based on the activities of Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his legal battles with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen of S.A.C. Capital Advisors.

Check out the new trailer for “Billions” Season 5 below:

