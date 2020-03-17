Bong Joon Ho Wants a Movie Musical Where Characters ‘Say F*ck This and Stop Singing’

Add a Bong Joon Ho movie musical to the director's long list of passion projects.

A Bong Joon Ho musical? Add that to the list of potential film projects that could be on the Oscar winner’s docket following the stunning Academy Awards triumph of “Parasite” earlier this year. The director tells Empire magazine that he would “love to make a movie musical” in the future, although it would be like no movie musical moviegoers have ever seen. As Bong explains, “Characters would begin singing, then think, ‘Oh my God, fuck this, this is too cheesy,’ and stop suddenly. There are amazing musical films, like ‘Singin’ In The Rain.’ But when I watch them, I feel very embarrassed and start blushing. So it would have to be different.”

Bong said at the beginning of the month he was exhausted from his whirlwind Oscar season, so any “Parasite” follow-up movie probably won’t be happening for a good while. “Now that I finally have time, I’m trying to get back on it, but I’m so exhausted, mentally and physically,” Bong said when asked if he would be returning to filmmaking in the immediate future. “I’m just a shell of a human.”

The director is currently developing a television adaptation of “Parasite” for HBO. Aside from that project, Bong has not confirmed any additional projects by name. Bong said at the Oscars he is in the early stages of development on two different films, one that’s in Korean and “has unique elements of horror and action” and another that is English-language that is “based on a true event that happened in 2016.” Bong has not decided which film will take priority moving forward. It sounds like both of these projects would take precedence over a potential Bong movie musical.

Bong fans can now add a movie musical to the director’s list of passion projects. That list includes “a moody noir in the vein of Orson Welles’ ‘Touch of Evil,’ set along the U.S. border with Mexico” (via an interview he gave with Vanity Fair) and a big action movie in the vein of the Steve McQueen-starring “The Great Escape.” Whatever film Bong chooses to make next, it’s sure to gain worldwide attention following the critical and commercial success of “Parasite.”

