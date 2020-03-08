‘Call Your Mother’ Trailer: Meet the Moms Behind the Most Famous Comedians

The trailer for the Comedy Central documentary arrived on International Women's Day.

Well-timed for release this Sunday, the trailer for the Comedy Central documentary “Call Your Mother” has dropped. In this documentary, stand-up comics you know and love — including Roy Wood Jr., Kristen Schaal, Jo Koy, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Louie Anderson, and many others — celebrate the women who raised them and made them funny. “Call Your Mother” premieres this Mother’s Day, May 10, on Comedy Central. Watch the trailer below.

“Call Your Mother” is directed by documentary stalwarts Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, the filmmakers behind “Jesus Camp,” set amid an evangelical Christian summer camp; “Freakonomics: The Movie,” based on the bestselling book; “One of Us,” which chronicles the lives of three ex-Hasidic Jews from Brooklyn; and “Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You,” about the famed television writer and producer. Before the movie airs on the comedy network, “Call Your Mother” will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, which takes place in New York April 15 through 25.

Also featured throughout the film are Awkwafina (who has her own Comedy Central show right now with “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”), Jimmy Carr, Rachel Feinstein, Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Bobby Lee, The Lucas Brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, and David Spade. Throughout the trailer, many of these familiar faces have something unique to say about the moms who raised them and supported their careers despite skepticism from the world.

The documentary is produced by Caroline Hirsch, known for the comedy venue Caroline’s on Broadway in Times Square in New York, as well as the New York Comedy Festival, which launches on November 9, later this year.

The documentary adds to a robust slate of programming on the comedy network, including the aforementioned Awkwafina series (her first project since last year’s movie “The Farewell”), “South Park,” “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” “Tosh.0,” “Drunk History,” the revived “Crank Yankers,” and more.

Here’s the trailer for “Call Your Mother.”

