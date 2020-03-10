‘Central Park’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Unveils New Scenes From Upcoming Animated Musical Comedy

The series will focus on a family that must maintain Central Park despite the machninations of humorous hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham.

Apple has unveiled the trailer for “Central Park,” its upcoming animated musical comedy that will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 29.

“Central Park,” which was co-created by “Bob’s Burgers” duo Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith as well as Josh Gad, centers on the Tillerman family, who live in and manage Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long-suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

The series revolves around the Tillermans and their efforts to maintain the park from the machinations of Bitsy, who wears a dog and promises to “knock those bozos’ weiners off” in the series’ trailer. The trailer quickly sets up its wacky and lighthearted vision of Central Park but also suggests that plenty of time will be devoted to the silly home life and personal lives of its protagonists.

The “Central Park” cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn. Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan serve as executive producers.

“Central Park” bulks up Apple TV+’s roster of animated series, which also includes the “Peanuts”-branded “Snoopy in Space.” It’ll also serve as a test of Apple’s more explicitly family-friendly television chops; Apple TV+ has been pining for specific demographics with its various shows — there was the prestige TV crowd-focused “The Morning Show,” the feminist young adult-focused “Dickinson,” and “See,” for the all-important demographic of people who are into blind prophets masturbating during prayer sessions.

Apple acquired the rights to “Central Park” from 20th Century Fox TV in 2018 with a two-season straight-to-series order consisting of 26 episodes. The show’s first three episodes hit Apple TV+ on May 29 and subsequent episodes will release weekly.

“Central Park” was originally scheduled to premiere on the opening night of SXSW but Apple pulled out of the festival due to concerns about the coronavirus. SXSW was cancelled several days later.

Check out the trailer for “Central Park” below:

