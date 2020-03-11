Chris Rock Says ‘Fargo’ Is the Greatest Role Of His Career: ‘It’s Tony Soprano-Esque’

Rock says he was able to rewrite dialogue scenes as needed to make the show more authentic to his character.

Chris Rock will reintroduce the “Saw” horror franchise to the world this summer as the writer and star of Lionsgate’s “Spiral,” but up first for the beloved comedian is a leading role in “Fargo” Season 4. And it’s one he’s already touting as the greatest work of his career. Rock joins Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Timothy Olyphant in the new season from writer-showrunner Noah Hawley. “Fargo” kicks off its new run next month on FX, and it’s going to be epic, at least based on what Rock says in a preview interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“This is the best part I’ve ever done and, honestly, probably the best part I’ll ever have,” Rock says of the series. “That’s how it works. Morgan Freeman is in ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ He’s amazing. He’s made a kazillion dollars since then. He never got a part that good again. When you get these great parts you have to make the most of them.”

Rock stars in “Fargo” Season 4 as Loy Cannon, a crime lord with a conscience. “He’s a businessman, he’s a deacon at his church, he’s a loving father and husband, he owns a bank, and he’s also a criminal,” the comedian said about his character. “He fixes fights and runs numbers and prostitution. He’s always on edge. It’s Tony Soprano-esque.”

According to Rock, “Fargo” Season 4 takes on an ambitious scope that previous seasons lacked. Rock calls the new season “the biggest ‘Fargo'” yet. The actor adds, “The scale is tremendous. ‘Fargo’ normally tells little stories that get out of hand. They’re about ordinary people, something happens, and then we get to see how evil ordinary people can be. This is quite different. We start off gangsters, so we’re beginning with bad people, and then it escalates.”

Rock is primarily an actor on the show, but he did step in and make rewrites to the script when he felt strongly that something Hawley wrote should be fine-tuned. “I’d be talking as a guy who’s lived this and kind of knows Loy Cannon,” Rock said. “In the 1950s, my dad was 17 and my granddad was 30. So I know these guys a little bit.”

“Occasionally I would pull Noah to the side and go, ‘What about this?’ or ‘I have literally sat with these guys and they never say this,'” Rock said. “As the senior black person on the set, along with [costar] Glynn Turman, there is a responsibility you have if you disagree with something. Nine times out of 10 the person you say it to appreciates it.”

“Fargo” Season 4 begins April 19 on FX.

