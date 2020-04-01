Christopher Meloni to Star as Elliot Stabler in ‘SVU’ Spinoff Series For NBC

The upcoming series will reportedly have crossover potential with "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Christopher Meloni will reprise his beloved Elliot Stabler character from “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in a new Dick Wolf spinoff series.

Deadline reported that NBC has given a 13-episode series order to the crime drama, which will revolve around the New York Police Department organized crime unit led by Elliot. The series will be executive produced by “Law & Order” franchise creator Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski for Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV.

It is unclear when the Meloni-led show will air and other details about the project are unknown, though Deadline’s report noted that the series had the potential for crossovers with “SVU.” The tone of Deadline’s article suggests that the project is still in its early stages: The series might be branded as part of the “Law & Order” franchise and Matt Olmstead (“Chicago P.D.”) is being eyed as writer-showrunner, according to the publication.

An NBC spokesperson did not return a request for comment.

Meloni served as the male lead of “SVU,” opposite of Mariska Hargitay, for the series’ first 12 seasons. Meloni has appeared in several television shows since departing “SVU,” including a starring role in Syfy’s “Happy!,” which ran for two seasons. He also appeared in several episodes of “True Blood,” “Pose,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Harley Quinn,” and is expected to appear in an upcoming episode of CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone.”

Deadline reported that formal conversations about Meloni’s upcoming series began around January. Though NBC’s upcoming Peacock streaming service, which will launch on July 15, will stream many of Wolf’s shows, Meloni’s show will reportedly air on NBC.

Meloni’s upcoming series will mark yet another addition to Wolf’s bustling NBC portfolio. Wolf’s current NBC shows include “Law & Order: SVU,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago Med.” Wolf also has “FBI” and spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted” at CBS.

The Meloni-led series will mark the first show to come out of Wolf’s massive five-year, nine-figure deal with Universal Television that was revealed in February. Wolf’s deal includes multiple series commitments. “SVU” and Wolf’s three “Chicago” series all received three-year renewals as part of Wolf’s pact.

