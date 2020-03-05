Coronavirus Cancellations: Every Film, TV Show, and Event Affected by the Outbreak

A full rundown of all the ways the coronavirus is changing the entertainment landscape around the world.

The Coronavirus outbreak is disrupting entertainment events in Hollywood and around the world, from the theatrical releases of major studio tentpoles to the launch of film festivals and TV conferences. IndieWire will continue to update this page with the latest breaking news regarding production delays, festival cancellations, release date changes, and more entertainment disruptions caused by the coronavirus. The most recent updates will be posted at the top of the running list below.

– Major streaming companies Apple, Netflix, and Amazon have all pulled out of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival. The event remains on schedule to launch this month.

– MipTV, the international television conference and market held each spring in Cannes, has canceled its 2020 edition because of coronavirus fears. This year’s event was scheduled to take place March 30-April 2. All events scheduled for MipTV 2020 have been canceled, including Mip Formats, Mip Doc, and Canneseries. The next MipTV will not happen until April 2021, but Canneseries is being moved to take place in October alongside Mipcom.

– MGM, Universal, and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have pushed back the release of “No Time to Die” until November 12 in the U.K. and November 25 in the U.S. The movie was originally scheduled to open April 8. Prior to the film’s release delay, Universal had canceled the film’s China premiere.

– Paramount has put the China release of its family blockbuster “Sonic the Hedgehog” on hold in China indefinitely because of the coronavirus. Other film releases that have been delayed or canceled in China include Universal’s “1917,” Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit,” and Universal’s “Dolittle.”

– Paramount Pictures shut down production February 26 on the next “Mission: Impossible” movie, which was filming in Venice, Italy at the time. The crew had been planning a three-week shoot in Venice. A Paramount spokesperson issued the following statement: “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7.’ During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

– Production on Season 33 of CBS’ “The Amazing Race” has been put on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus. Only three episodes of the season had been filmed by the time the series went on hold. CBS said in a statement: “Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series. All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home.”

– Filmmaker Jia Zhangke exclusively told IndieWire he was delaying the production of his next movie indefinitely. The project was set to begin filming in April. “We still can’t really do all the pre-production necessary for us to have this happen in April,” Jia said. The filmmaker described the project as focused on “young people in China and the here-and-now” with a story set in the spring and summer, which meant that they would not be able to shoot until next year at the earliest. He added, “Maybe we’ll write a new script.”

– Wong Kar-wai has put the production of his next feature, “Blossoms,” on hold because of the coronavirus. “Blossoms” was going to be filmed on location in Shanghai where the story is set. The feature film is based on Jin Yucheng’s 2013 novel and follows the lives of three Shanghai residents from the end of China’s Cultural Revolution in the 1960s through their life in America in the 1990s. The director has teased “Blossoms” will be a spiritual sequel to “In the Mood for Love,” similar to “2049.”

– The 2020 Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece has been postponed. The 2020 festival was set to begin March 5 in Greece and run through March 15. Organizers are hopeful the event can be rescheduled and are eying a potential new date sometime in late May or early June.

– The inaugural Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia has been postponed. The event was set to kick off March 12 in Jeddah. “To all cineastes, it’s with feelings of deep sadness that we have had to take this tough decision,” the fest posted on its official Twitter account. “The spread of coronavirus is a battle we all must face around the globe, and it’s with no hesitation that we are respecting the measures needed to meet the current health emergency.” The festival is planning to add new dates “as soon as feasible.”

– The sixth edition of Qumra has been canceled by the Doha Film Institute (DFI). The talent incubator event was scheduled to run March 20-25 with appearances by Claire Denis and James Gray. The DFI said in a statement: “Although this is an extremely important event for our community and participants, the wellbeing of the residents and visitors to Qatar remains our first priority. Due to current global concern regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, with an awareness of our responsibility towards the health and safety of our valued guests and partners and in an effort to reduce travel during this time, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 edition of Qumra and its related activities.”

– Unifrance delegates will not attend the Rendez-Vous With French Cinema festival in New York City because of health concerns. Unifrance and European Film Promotion will similarly not be attending the Miami Film Market in March.

– Disney canceled its two-day European press launch for Disney+ and will instead promote the new streaming platform online.

– “The Bachelorette” producers have canceled the upcoming season’s trip to Italy due to coronavirus concerns. Production will have to come up with a different destination for the season’s travel episodes.

