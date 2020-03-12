Coronavirus Emmy Disruption Confirmed as FYCs Go Audience-Free

The Television Academy announced new adjustments to For Your Consideration events in the interest of public safety due to coronavirus.

The Television Academy announced Thursday that For Your Consideration events going forward would not happen live, in front of an audience, instead opting to livestream and/or record panels for digital viewing.

The move comes as a response to the continuing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which joins a long list of entertainment and cultural gatherings disrupted, postponed, or canceled because of public health concerns.

The shift was shared with TV Academy members in an email which explained the adjustments as being made in the wake of recent recommendations from both the California and New York Departments of Public Health in an attempt to slow the spread of the global pandemic.

Specifically, the organization made two major changes to the format of an FYC event. The panels will now be livestreamed or recorded sans audience, in order to promote the safety of both participants and attendees, and will persist throughout the whole of the FYC season, concluding June 14, 2020.

Said live events will be available to stream on the official Academy events page, as well as via partner sites and social platforms, while recorded panels will be available for viewing on either partner FYC sites or the Academy FYC viewing platform.

Members will be able to view the events via email invitations sent to active members and clarifying time, viewing options, and instructions to access content.

Also covered in the Academy’s schedule adjustments is the suspension of all member activities throughout March and April, including member events, peer group meetings/events, and Film Group screenings. The organization will advise members when program resumption is permitted.

The large-scale move by the Academy comes as no surprise in the wake of widespread rescheduling in the face of the public health crisis. The California Department of Public Health has advised that gatherings of more than 250 individuals be postponed or canceled, while smaller events should be held in facilities that allow for a safety zone of six feet between persons. Those gatherings that do not meet the recommendation should also be postponed or canceled.

The greater purpose of eliminating large public gathering is to slow the spread of the virus, utilizing social distancing to allow for public health officials to work towards eliminating the infectious disease.

