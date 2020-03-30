Critics Choice Real TV Awards Delayed Until Late June

Interested applicants also have an extra month to submit their content.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT have announced a revised timeline for the second annual “Critics Choice Real TV Awards,” a ceremony dedicated to celebrating the unscripted genre on broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

Originally, the Real TV Awards ceremony was scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2020, but the announcement of winners has now been delayed nearly four weeks to Monday, June 29. At this point the organizations have yet to share what format the final announcement will take, if there’s a ceremony in the works or if at that juncture the latent threat of public gatherings will still be too pronounced to risk one.

Interested applicants have an extra month to apply, as the submission period for the accolades was also extended from Monday, April 13 to Friday, May 15. Accordingly, the nominations announcement has also been delayed from its original date on Monday, May 4 to Monday, June 8.

Shows are eligible if they aired at least six episodes between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 to at least 50% of the total potential United States TV market.

The inaugural year of the awards boasted 28 competitive categories, entailing a wide variety of interests, including game shows, animal/nature shows, culinary shows, and sports shows, among many, many others. Netflix’s “Queer Eye” came out on top, winning four awards in total, including victories for Structured Series, Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty, Ensemble Case in an Unscripted Series, and Male Star of the Year for Jonathan Van Ness. James Corden also had a strong showing, with CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” tying with HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for Late-Night Talk Show and Corden himself winning Show Host. Another feather in the Brit’s hat was the Short Form Series win for Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” a spin-off of the recurring segment that originated on Corden’s show.

The Real TV Awards are just the latest in a long string of accolades forced to restructure its model in the face of a global public health crisis, including the Hollywood Foreign Press tweaking the eligibility requirements of the Golden Globes and the Television Academy revamping the Emmy Awards calendar leading into the multiple ceremonies scheduled in September.

