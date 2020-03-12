Damon Lindelof Eager to Join Marvel Project Now That MCU Is ‘Getting More Experimental’

Lindelof says the upcoming series "WandaVision" is proof the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no longer playing things safe.

Damon Lindelof is one of the most prolific showrunners in TV history thanks to critically acclaimed efforts like the one-two punch of HBO’s “The Leftovers” and “Watchmen.” Could a Marvel movie be in the writer’s future? In a new interview with Fandom, Lindelof says he’s eyeing major franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and “Star Wars” now that his time on “Watchmen” has wrapped up. Lindelof has worked on film scripts before, from “Star Trek Into Darkness” to “Prometheus” and this weekend’s “The Hunt,” and he says the MCU is more appealing to him than ever now that it’s starting to not play things as safe as it has in the past.

“I think that doing something in the Marvel universe, anywhere in the Marvel Universe, would be really potentially exciting for me, especially as they start to get a little bit more experimental,” Lindelof said. “Some of the things that I’ve seen for ‘WandaVision,’ for example, just feel like, ‘Okay, now we’re getting somewhere.’ Particularly in a television space.”

As for “Star Wars,” Lindelof adds, “And, at some point, but certainly not in the immediate future, I feel like I would love to do something in the ‘Star Wars’ universe. Maybe a decade from now when I would no longer be blamed for ruining it. That would be a hoot.”

Lindelof has played in the studio franchise world before to divisive results. “Star Trek Into Darkness,” which he co-wrote with Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, was negatively received by “Trek” fans, while “Alien” prequel “Prometheus” drew outrage over some head-scratching plot developments (who can forget the running away debacle). Lindelof joining the MCU or “Star Wars” would surely come with a divisive response from fans, but in recent years the writer has delivered lynchpins of Peak TV with “The Leftovers” and “Watchmen.” The latter debuted last fall to rave reviews and hinted that Lindelof is perhaps better at franchise fare when he’s got multiple hours of a TV series to play with. With Marvel and “Star Wars” now making television series for the Disney+ platform, Lindelof could have way in to those universes in a natural way.

“The Hunt,” Lindelof’s most recent project, opens in theaters nationwide this Friday.

