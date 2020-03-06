Dave Bautista Calls Out Writer for Being ‘Judgmental Prick’ Over ‘My Spy’ Joke

Word to the wise: Don't compare Bautista's family comedy "My Spy" to "Kindergarten Cop."

If you’re trying to crack a joke on social media about Dave Bautista, maybe it’s not a great idea to tag the actor. The “Blade Runner 2049” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor called out a writer on Twitter for being a “judgmental prick” after the writer made a joke criticizing Bautista’s upcoming release “My Spy” for being something of a carbon copy of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Kindergarten Cop.”

The writer, ZDNet senior technology editor Jason Perlow, got on Bautista’s bad side after tweeting, “Why is every muscle bound action movie star compelled to repeat what Schwarzenegger did with ‘Kindergarten Cop’? You cannot improve on this seminal classic, The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista.”

Bautista responded, “What an ignorant thing to say. Anyway, enjoy being a judgmental prick.” The reply resulted in an apology from Perlow, who clarified his comment by writing, “I thought you would see the humor. I apologize and my mistake if that wasn’t recognized. I was a huge fan of your ‘Blade Runner’ appearance, I thought it went highly unappreciated compared to your other roles. Peace.”

STX release “My Spy” stars Bautista as a CIA operative who starts working alongside a talented 9-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman) after he’s assigned to surveil her family for a mission. As Perlow and many others have noted in the lead up to the film’s release, “My Spy” follows a grand tradition of body builders-turned-actors leading a family-oriented comedy movie: Schwarzenegger has “Kindergarten Cop,” Dwayne Johnson had “The Tooth Fairy,” and John Cena had last year’s “Playing With Fire.” Schwarzenegger’s movie remains the most successful at the box office and grossed just over $200 million worldwide during its 1990 release. STX is opening “My Spy” nationwide March 13.

Bautista is known for being outspoken on social media and famously used Twitter to criticize Disney after it severed ties with James Gunn on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The filmmaker has since been reinstated as the Marvel’s films writer-director and Bautista will be reprising his role of Drax the Destroyer. Next up for Bautista after “My Spy” is the December release of “Dune.”

