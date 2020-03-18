David Lynch Is Coming to Disney+ in April, So Get Your Children Ready

April will be the perfect month to introduce your children to David Lynch.

Any parent hoping to watch a David Lynch movie with the whole family is in luck starting in April. Disney+ has announced Lynch’s 1999 Disney movie “The Straight Story” will be available to stream next month, which is exciting news as the movie has been hard to come by in recent years on streaming. “The Straight Story” is available to purchase on YouTube and Amazon, but Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream the biographical drama as part of their membership staring April 3.

“The Straight Story” is an outlier in Lynch’s challenging and experimental filmography, with the majority of his movies only be suitable for adult viewers. Co-written by John Roach and Mary Sweeney, “The Straight Story” tells the true story of Alvin Straight, who made headlines in 1994 for journeying across Iowa and Wisconsin on a lawn mower. The cast includes Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek, and regular Lynch collaborator Harry Dean Stanton. Farnsworth was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor thanks to his performance in the leading role.

Disney released “The Straight Story” in October 1999, several months after it competed for the Palme d’Or at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival. The drama was a box office bomb, grossing $6.2 million in North America on a $10 million budget, but it was critically acclaimed (96% on Rotten Tomatoes) and it became well known for being the first Lynch movie Roger Ebert assigned a positive review. The film was wedged between Lynch’s “Lost Highway” and “Mulholland Drive” and proves Lynch’s love for character and the American heartland can shine through even without the experimental provocations of his best work.

