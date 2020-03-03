Dylan Farrow Condemns Woody Allen Memoir as ‘Deeply Unsettling’ and an ‘Utter Betrayal’

Allen's upcoming memoir "Apropos of Nothing" is being billed by publisher Grand Central Publishing as “a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional."

Dylan Farrow has issued a statement on social media condemning the upcoming release of Woody Allen’s memoir, “Apropos of Nothing.” Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette, announced March 2 it would be distributing the memoir and billed the book as “a comprehensive account of [Allen’s] life, both personal and professional, that describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print. Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.” Farrow has long accused Allen of molesting her when she was a child. In her statement, Farrow calls the upcoming memoir “deeply unsettling.”

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply unsettling to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” Farrow’s statement reads. “For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this memoir, demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility. On the other hand, my story has undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact checking. This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money, and notoriety affords. Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”

Allen’s memoir is gearing up for a global rollout in April. In addition to a U.S. release, “Apropos of Nothing” will hit bookshelves in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, followed by a rollout in other countries around the world. The memoir will come out in hardcover print, e-book, and audio editions. News of Allen’s memoir arrives following the completion of his latest directorial project, “Rifkin’s Festival.” The romantic comedy starring Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn, and Christoph Waltz does not have a U.S. distributor. The movie is set at the San Sebastián Film Festival and could world premiere there later this year.

“Apropos of Nothing” will be available for purchase in the U.S. beginning April 7. Read Farrow’s full statement in the post below.

My statement on the disappointing and, frankly shocking, news from @HachetteUS today. pic.twitter.com/h0zuAi0T7l — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) March 3, 2020

