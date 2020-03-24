Edgar Wright Shares 100 Favorite Comedy Films to Help You Get Through Tough Times

From "Safety Last" to "One Cut of the Dead," here is Edgar Wright's guide to the history of comedy films.

Thank God for Edgar Wright. The “Shaun of the Dead” and “Baby Driver” director has teamed up with Letterboxd to publish a giant list of his 100 favorite comedy films. Wright stresses these 100 films are just a selection of some of the best comedies ever made and not his definitive list of the absolute best. Regardless, Wright has offered up an amazing list just when cinephiles need it most. The list is presented in chronological order, starting with Harold Lloyd’s 1923 silent comedy classic “Safety Last” and ending with Shinichiro Ueda’s zombie comedy “One Cut of the Dead.” Wright did not include any of his own comedies on the list.

Any Wright fan won’t be too surprised to see Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton films dominate the early side of his list. Chaplin’s “The Gold Rush,” “The Circus,” and “City Lights” all appear in the first 10 selections, as do Keaton’s “Our Hospitality,” “Steamboat Bill Jr.,” and “The Cameraman.” The Marx Brothers’ “Monkey Business” and “Duck Soup” also are included in the first 10 selections. Comedies from Richard Linklater (“School of Rock”), Alexander Payne (“Sideways”), Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”), and Noah Baumbach (“Mistress America”) appear later on the in the list.

“To get you through these tough times, please enjoy a generous helping of some of my favourite screen comedies that I’ve enjoyed over the years,” Wright wrote in a statement accompanying his list. “I could easily do another 100 so don’t say ‘Where’s so and so?’ Just sit back and enjoy the movies. Let us know below, which ones you raise a smile. (NB: No, I’m not so immodest to put my own on here. x)”

IndieWire has listed just a few of Wright’s selections below. Head over to Letterboxd to read Wright’s favorite comedy list in its entirety.

1. “Safety Last”

2. “Our Hospitality”

3. “The Gold Rush”

4. “The Circus”

5. “Steamboat Bill Jr.”

6. “The Cameraman”

7. “City Lights”

8. “Money Business”

9. “The Music Box”

10. “Duck Soup”

90. “Idiocracy”

91. “You The Living”

92. “Superbad”

93. “Le Donk and Scor-Zay-Zee”

94. “The Trip”

95. “What We Do in the Shadows”

96. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

97. “They Came Together”

98. “Mistress America”

99. “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping”

100. “One Cut of the Dead”

