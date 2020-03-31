Edgar Wright to Direct Film Adaptation of ‘Set My Heart to Five’ Novel

The "Baby Driver" writer-director's upcoming film will follow an android who undergoes an emotional awakening and sets off on a grand adventure.

Edgar Wright is set to direct a film adaptation of Simon Stephenson’s upcoming novel about an android who undergoes an emotional awakening.

Deadline reported that Focus Features, Working Title Films, and Complete Fiction Pictures have teamed up to secure film rights to the project, which is based on Stephenson’s debut novel, “Set My Heart to Five.” The book is set to be released May 28, and Stephenson will adapt the screenplay from his own manuscript.

Per the synopsis obtained by Deadline, the story will be set in an “all-too-human 2054” and center on Jared, who embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and other androids should be allowed to have feelings. What follows is a quest, sparked in part by Jared’s introduction to ’80s and ’90s movies, that leads to an unforgettable adventure across the West Coast of America, after he becomes determined to write a film script that will change the world. Casting and additional details are not available.

Sources close to production confirmed the project to IndieWire.

Wright’s “Set My Heart to Five” adaptation marks his second upcoming project with Focus Features and Working Title Films. Wright is writing and directing the upcoming psychological horror film, “Last Night in Soho,” that will star Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith. “Last Night in Soho” will follow a young woman who is able to travel to London in the 1960s to encounter her idol, but her time-traveling powers will likely have terrifying consequences. Working Title Films is serving as producer on “Last Night in Soho,” which is scheduled to hit theaters on September 25. Focus Features will distribute the film.

The upcoming “Set My Heart to Five” adaptation and “Last Night in Soho” will mark Wright’s first directing projects since 2017’s “Baby Driver,” which he directed and wrote. “Baby Driver” became an enormous critical and commercial success and became Wright’s first $100 million hit, grossing more than all of his other movies combined.

Wright previously wrote and directed “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Wright was also involved in developing Marvel’s “Ant-Man” before exiting the project due to creative differences.

