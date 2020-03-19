Edgar Wright Pens Essay Encouraging Moviegoers to Help Theaters Survive Shut Down

Thousands of movie theaters across the world are closed, but Wright says cinephiles can still help them while self-distancing.

The movie theater business has mostly shut down around the world, but that doesn’t mean moviegoers can’t help out while practicing self-distance. Edgar Wright published an essay in Empire magazine saluting the theatrical experience and expressing hope that when theaters are finally allowed to open their doors again that moviegoers will show up. As the director writes, “Deep down for me, really experiencing a movie means getting my arse off the sofa, going to the cinema, sitting down with friends or strangers, and appreciating the flickering art (or trash) up on the big screen.”

Wright offers up some tips on how moviegoers can help theaters during their time of need. “One way of showing your unwavering support is to become a member of your favourite cinema,” the director writes. “After you’ve read this, why not buy a membership for yourself, or for someone close to you? Buy some gift cards. Donate where you can. Consider, if you can afford to, not asking for your unlimited subscription to be refunded. Yes, you may not be able to go back in the coming months, but you’ll feel better for having helped now than if you later found your local church of cinema had been forced to close for good.”

“I myself have been buying memberships to cinemas I frequent that I hadn’t already joined,” Wright continues, “This is not a luxury that everyone can afford, but for those who can, think of the many hard-working staff at your favourite cinemas who may have just lost their jobs. This might help ensure they have a place of work to return to.”

Wright says he is eagerly awaiting the day movie theaters reopen so that he can “get back in there and support my favourite cinemas in any way I can, even if it means watching way too many commercials, sitting through trailers that I’ve already seen several thousand times, and watching a franchise film that could easily lose 15 to 20 minutes.”

The director finishes his essay on a note of optimism: “Stay safe out there and I’ll see you at the big screen as soon as we are able.” Wright is gearing up to launch his next directional effort on the big screen later this year. Focus Features has set “Last Night in Soho” for a release on September 25. The release remains unchanged for now.

Head over to Empire’s website to read Wright’s essay in its entirety.

