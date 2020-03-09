The 2019-2020 Emmy Awards Calendar Takes Shape

The show must go on (for now) and here are the important dates of this year's Emmy calendar.

Rumors about the full quarantine of the entertainment industry have been greatly exaggerated. That’s the conclusion that can be drawn from perusing the Television Academy’s schedule for Emmy Awards season, at least.

Though postponements and cancellations across the country (and world) due to the thread from coronavirus (COVID-19) have made headlines, the official Emmy schedule for submissions, judging and voting for both phases remains resolute.

Where the season’s schedule gets squishier is with regards to the For Your Consideration calendar, where networks call the shots for events focused on individual shows. To that end, the impact of the virus on FYC activities has been decidedly mixed. Last week Netflix canceled its planned FYC event for “Lost in Space,” originally scheduled for Sunday, March 8, making it the first event to be nixed out of viral concerns; that being said, the March 6 event at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, for HBO’s “Westworld” was filled to capacity.

In the interest of keeping FYC events more secure within the existing framework, the TV Academy has made changes to limit interactions, restricting talent and panel participants from exposure to the audience, and nixing autographs, selfies, and meet-and-greets.

The organizations is keeping a close eye on the situation and is working on contingency plans should health concerns worsen, including options to live-stream or tape events sans audience.

But for now, the lead up to the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards remains strikingly similar to last year’s plan, with the eligibility window closing on May 31 and nomination voting beginning roughly two weeks later.

June 1, 2019 – May 31, 2020

Eligibility period for Emmy submissions

Monday, May 11

Entry deadline for all entries presented between 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020, including hanging episodes.

Monday, May 11

Upload deadline for entry materials

Monday, June 15

Nomination voting begins

Monday, June 29

Nomination voting concludes

Tuesday, July 14

Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards announced

Tuesday, July 28

Deadline for nomination errors and omissions

Week of August 10

Final round of videos available for viewing

Monday, August 17

Final voting begins

Monday, August 31

Final voting concludes

Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13

Creative Arts Awards and Governors Ball

Sunday, September 20

ABC Telecast of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, plus Governors Ball.

