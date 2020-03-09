The 2019-2020 Emmy Awards Calendar Takes Shape

Rumors about the full quarantine of the entertainment industry have been greatly exaggerated. That’s the conclusion that can be drawn from perusing the Television Academy’s schedule for Emmy Awards season, at least.
Though postponements and cancellations across the country (and world) due to the thread from coronavirus (COVID-19) have made headlines, the official Emmy schedule for submissions, judging and voting for both phases remains resolute.
Where the season’s schedule gets squishier is with regards to the For Your Consideration calendar, where networks call the shots for events focused on individual shows. To that end, the impact of the virus on FYC activities has been decidedly mixed. Last week Netflix canceled its planned FYC event for “Lost in Space,” originally scheduled for Sunday, March 8, making it the first event to be nixed out of viral concerns; that being said, the March 6 event at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, for HBO’s “Westworld” was filled to capacity.
In the interest of keeping FYC events more secure within the existing framework, the TV Academy has made changes to limit interactions, restricting talent and panel participants from exposure to the audience, and nixing autographs, selfies, and meet-and-greets.
The organizations is keeping a close eye on the situation and is working on contingency plans should health concerns worsen, including options to live-stream or tape events sans audience.
But for now, the lead up to the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards remains strikingly similar to last year’s plan, with the eligibility window closing on May 31 and nomination voting beginning roughly two weeks later.
June 1, 2019 – May 31, 2020
Eligibility period for Emmy submissions
Monday, May 11
Entry deadline for all entries presented between 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020, including hanging episodes.
Monday, May 11
Upload deadline for entry materials
Monday, June 15
Nomination voting begins
Monday, June 29
Nomination voting concludes
Tuesday, July 14
Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards announced
Tuesday, July 28
Deadline for nomination errors and omissions
Week of August 10
Final round of videos available for viewing
Monday, August 17
Final voting begins
Monday, August 31
Final voting concludes
Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13
Creative Arts Awards and Governors Ball
Sunday, September 20
ABC Telecast of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, plus Governors Ball.
