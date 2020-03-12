For Your Consideration: Emmy Season Under Siege – TV Podcast

Move over Emmys, it's global pandemic season!

Hour by hour the news rolls in as Hollywood self-isolates readying for the public health crisis that is coronavirus (COVID-19). As upcoming events and productions shift in the hopes of bypassing the illness entirely, television’s Emmy season has no such option.

There’s no significant way that the Television Academy can time-shift an event that spans nearly seven months, so in the meantime the industry is taking things step-by-step, keeping careful eye on shifting opinions at the CDC and determined to do right by its membership.

Though it may not look like it for those outside of the industry, For Your Consideration season is a vital part of the awards process, an opportunity for networks and production companies to boost their content in the eyes of both Emmy voters, but also consumers, both of whom benefit from the FYC campaigns that reintroduce shows into the cultural conversation.

To lose them through rescheduling or cancellation would be profoundly detrimental to the process and yet may prove an invaluable opportunity for the TV Academy to re-examine its methods when it comes to hosting events and lead to creative innovation that allows for a more interactive process with regards to Emmy season in the years to come.

For more on how (and why) FYC season is the way it is, check out this week’s episode of “Millions of Screens” with TV Awards Editor Libby Hill, TV Deputy Editor Ben Travers, and Creative Producer Leo Garcia. In the discussion recorded last week, Libby and Ben discuss the ongoing importance of FYC events and the upsides of hosting them live and in-person.

Meanwhile, it’s just Leo and Libby available for this week’s Clicker, which digs into the latest cancellations and delays in the entertainment industry and why, exactly, a network might opt to make an adjustment to its FYC calendar while using a public health crisis as a smokescreen.

This episode of “Millions of Screens” was produced by Leonardo Adrian Garcia

