TV Academy Bans Audiences From Interacting With FYC Talent Due to Coronavirus

Autographs, selfies, meet-and-greets, and audience questions will all be barred from FYC events for safety and health reasons.

The Television Academy’s For Your Consideration events are still happening, but increasing concerns about the coronavirus means that attendees won’t be able to interact with panel participants.

Variety reported that autographs, selfies, meet-and-greets, and audience questions will all be barred from FYC events for safety and health reasons. The academy notified its members of the bans on Friday and also encouraged its members to stay home if they feel sick.

The publication also reported that additional rules — including updated guidelines on handling catered food at FYC events — will likely be implemented in the near future.

A TV Academy spokesperson confirmed Variety’s report but declined additional comment.

Per Variety, here is the text from the TV Academy’s note:

“The Television Academy continues to monitor best practices associated with recent concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19). For the safety and health of ALL participants we are initiating the following precautionary measures immediately for ALL Emmy For Your Consideration Events (throughout the country) and for the entire FYC season (through June 14, 2020):

“Talent and other panel participants will not be available for any audience interactions (this includes autographs, selfies, meet-and-greets and questions from the audience).

“We encourage members who are feeling under the weather or those who have underlying health conditions to stay home.

“We will continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the LA Department of Health and update plans accordingly.”

The coronavirus has significantly disrupted the economy and several key entertainment events, including South by Southwest. Austin city officials cancelled SXSW on Friday due to concerns about the virus and a variety of other entertainment industry events, such as MipTV, have also been cancelled or seen vendors pull out due to the virus.

Increasing concern about the coronavirus has also impacted the release of James Bond tentpole “No Time to Die,” which was delayed for seven months. The Chinese film market has been especially impacted by the coronavirus; delayed film releases in China include “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “1917,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and “Dolittle.” On the television side, CBS temporarily halted production on “The Amazing Race” Season 33.

