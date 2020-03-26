George Miller Eyes ‘Mad Max’ Furiosa Film for 2021, Has Met With Anya Taylor-Joy — Report

Miller has long discussed making a standalone film centered around Charlize Theron's breakout character from "Fury Road."

Good news for “Mad Max” fans: A new report from Variety claims writer-director George Miller is actively in development on his long-in-the-works “Mad Max” spinoff movie centered on Furiosa, the breakout action heroine played by Charlize Theron in “Fury Road.” Variety’s Justin Kroll and Brent Lang report: “Director George Miller has been meeting with names including Anya Taylor-Joy for his ‘Furiosa’ spin-off, which he hopes to start shooting in 2021. Of course, Miller is making concessions — those auditions have taken place via Skype.”

The Variety report should not come as a major surprise, as Miller has been vocal for a couple years now about wanting to make a proper “Mad Max: Fury Road” sequel and a Furiosa spinoff movie. “Fury Road,” a six-time Oscar winner and Best Picture nominee, was widely celebrated as one of the best films of the last decade. The film starred Tom Hardy in the title role and grossed $374 million worldwide.

The long wait for additional “Mad Max” films has been the result of a lawsuit between Miller’s production company, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, and Warner Bros. The production company claimed it was eligible for $9 million after it delivered “Fury Road” under the agreed budget of $157 million. Warner Bros. said the company broke contract over the film’s intended runtime and rating, delivering a 120-minute R-rated film when it allegedly agreed to a 100-minute PG-13 film. Tension between the two parties must be cooling off if Miller is now auditioning actresses for his Furiosa movie.

Popular on IndieWire

Miller was supposed to be in production this year on his next live-action feature, “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” How the global production shutdown affects that film and his Furiosa movie remains to be seen. Miller said in December that he would continue to develop “Mad Max” movies even while filming “Longing.”

“I’m not done with the Mad Max story and I think you have to be a multitasker, and there’s certainly another Mad Max coming down the pike after this,” Miller said at the time. “We’re in preparation on that as well.”

IndieWire has reached out to Warner Bros. for further comment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.