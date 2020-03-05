‘Greyhound’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Steers WWII Maritime Epic as Both Star and Screenwriter

From "Get Low" director Aaron Schneider, this true war story opens on screens June 12.

The first trailer for the seafaring World War II epic “Greyhound,” directed by Aaron Schneider, has landed. The movie stars Tom Hanks as a Navy commander on his first wartime assignment amid World War II’s Battle for the Atlantic between the Allied and the Axis powers. Hanks also wrote the film’s screenplay, from a novel by C.S. Forester. The movie hits U.S. shores on June 12. Watch the trailer below.

In “Greyhound,” in the early days of World War II, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the North Atlantic while being pursued by Nazi U-boats. Amid the treachery of the maritime battle at stake, Krause must also face his own demons and self-doubts as a newly minted commander. The movie also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (“6 Underground”), Elisabeth Shue (last seen in “The Boys”), Stephen Graham (“Boardwalk Empire”), Rob Morgan (“Just Mercy”), and Karl Glusman (soon seen on FX on Hulu’s Alex Garland series “Devs”).

This isn’t Tom Hanks’ first time on the high seas, as 2013’s “Captain Phillips” found him held hostage by Somali pirates on board a containership. Nor is this his first time writing a screenplay, as he wrote and directed 2011’s “Larry Crowne,” plus has penned scripts for “Electric City,” and “Band of Brothers.” He also wrote and directed 1996’s “That Thing You Do!” Back in 2017, he released a collection of short stories called “Uncommon Type.”

“Greyhound” is directed by Aaron Schneider, marking his first film in more than 10 years since 2009’s sleeper southern hit “Get Low,” starring Robert Duvall and Bill Murray. For that film, Schneider won the Film Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature. “Greyhound” finds him working on a larger scale visually, but with the screenplay by Hanks, this looks to be both character- and effects-driven. Filming took place in Louisiana, and including on board the World War II ship USS Kidd.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released May 8, and the move to June, the studio told THR, has nothing to do with the coronavirus concerns that are currently disrupting the industry from top to bottom.

