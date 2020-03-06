‘Home Before Dark’ Trailer: Brooklynn Prince Solves a Murder in Apple TV+ Mystery

The "Florida Project" star plays a journalist working on a cold case in Apple's new original series, executive produced and directed by Jon M. Chu.

Since launching in November, Apple TV+ has staked a claim in the great streaming wars, with series across multiple genres. With its topical subject matter and A-list stars, “The Morning Show” landed with Golden Globes voters, nabbing three nominations but failing to secure a win. M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant” was a finely crafted experiment in serving a half-hour horror series, proving Apple had enough sense to give auteurs free reign. “Dickinson” was one of the best new queer shows of the year, already leading to a Season 2 for creator Alena Smith.

Now, Apple is enlisting another name director, “Crazy Rich Asians” helmer Jon M. Chu, to bring his vision to the growing platform. Chu is executive producer on “Home Before Dark,” a tense mystery created by showrunners Dana Fox (“How To Be Single,” “Ben and Kate”) and Dara Resnik (“Daredevil”). The series stars “The Florida Project” breakout talent Brooklynn Prince as a young girl following a cold case with personal implications for her family.

The official synopsis reads: “The dramatic mystery series, inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.”

While her comedic timing is what first earned her notoriety, Prince flexed her dramatic acting chops most recently in “The Turning,” a contemporary riff on Henry James horror classic “The Turn of the Screw.” In “Home Before Dark,” however, she will take center stage.

Lysiak is a 13-year-old journalist who rose to prominence for her reporting on a grisly Pennsylvania murder, a story she broke hours before other professional outlets. She was nine years old at the time.

The series is produced by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television Studios. Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner (“Rise,” “Glee”) will write and also serve as executive producers for the series. Chu will direct and executive produce.

Apple TV+ will premiere the show on Friday, April 3. Check out the first official trailer below.

