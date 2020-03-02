‘I Know This Much Is True’ Trailer: Mark Ruffalo Plays Double in HBO Limited Series

"Blue Valentine" director Derek Cianfrance guides an all-star cast that includes Kathryn Hahn, Melissa Leo, and Rosie O'Donnell.

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for its newest high-profile limited series, “I Know This Much Is True.” Ruffalo is serving double duty as he plays twin brothers, much like James Franco did in HBO’s “The Deuce.” Lest that seem like too much Ruffalo (if there is such a thing), the six-episode series boasts a stellar cast of fabulous actresses that includes Kathryn Hahn, Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis, Archie Punjabi, Imogen Poots, and Rosie O’Donnell.

The series is based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, and was adapted for the screen by Derek Cianfrance (“Blue Valentine,” “The Place Beyond the Pines”) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball,” “Beyond the Lights”). Cianfrance directs all six episodes as well. HBO will premiere “I Know This Mush Is True” on April 27.

According to HBO, the series stars Ruffalo “as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness. The series shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages in their lives, beginning in their present with both brothers approaching middle-age, filled in with Dominick’s flashbacks to their young adulthood.”

Leo plays Thomas and Dominick’s mother; O’Donell plays a social worker; Panjabi plays Thomas’ newly appointed psychologist; Poots plays Dominick’s live-in girlfriend; Hahn plays Dominick’s ex-wife; and Lewis plays a grad student hired by Dominick. The heavy-hitting dramatic series also stars Rob Huebel (“Transparent”), Philip Ettinger (“First Reformed”), John Procaccino (“Little Men”), Michael Greyeyes (“True Detective”), and Bruce Greenwood (“Star Trek”).

Cianfrance executive produces along with Ruffalo and FilmNation Entertainment.

Lamb is the author of six bestselling novels: “I’ll Take You There,” “We Are Water,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “The Hour I First Believed,” “I Know This Much Is True,” and “She’s Come Undone.” Oprah’s Book Club has featured both “I Know This Much Is True” and “She’s Come Undone.”

The trailer promises plenty of strong performances from the all-star cast, including what is sure to be an impressive turn from Ruffalo showing versatility and depth with his take on the two characters. Check out the trailer for “I Know This Much Is True” below, coming to HBO on April 27.

