Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Calls For More Aggressive Social Distancing

"Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now," Elba says in a video posted to social media.

Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor posted a video to his social media pages confirming he has been diagnosed with the respiratory virus. The actor wrote in a Twitter caption accompanying the video: “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

Elba encourages everyone around the world to be aggressive about washing their hands and social distancing because he tested positive for coronavirus without symptoms. The actor says in the video, “It sucks. I’m doing ok. I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday they were positive and I quarantined myself immediately and got the results of my own test back today. This is serious. Now is the time to think about social distancing and washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who are not showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. So now is a real time to be vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance. We’ve told our families. They are supportive. We told our colleagues.”

Elba continues, “Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you feel ill or like you should be tested, do something about it. It’s really important. We live in a divide world right now, we can all feel it, but now is the time for solidarity and thinking about each other.”

Elba did not reveal which film he was working on when he came in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus. The actor recently shot James Gunn’s superhero tentpole “The Suicide Squad.”

