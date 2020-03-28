Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Gets the Mobile Game Treatment

"Insecure: The Come Up Game" will invite players to participate in the LA misadventures of Issa Dee from HBO's hit comedy.

HBO’s groundbreaking comedy series “Insecure” is but two weeks shy of its Season 4 premiere date — kicking off a run of episodes among the series’ strongest ever — as Issa (Issa Rae) tries to establish a shaky friendship with her ex-boyfriend Lawrence’s (Jay Ellis) new boo, and comes to an uncomfortable crossroads with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji).

Right in time for that upcoming season, “Insecure” is now about to get the mobile game treatment courtesy of Glow Up Games. From a creative team comprised of all women of color, “Insecure: The Come Up Game,” coming soon to the App Store and Google Play, will invite you to navigate the messy business of adulting as seen through Issa’s eyes, but now in the palm of your hand.

The initial game release has yet to set a launch date, but you can sign up via the game’s website for updates. “The Come Up Game” will kick off with a rap word game that allows players to assemble their own rhymes in the mirror. The game will send out monthly updates that open up new avenues of gameplay and features, including new storylines involving Issa, Molly, Kelli, and Tiffany. You can also customize your outfits and hairstyles, so this sounds like the perfect time suck with which to wile away the hours while in quarantine.

Issa Rae called “The Come Up Game” a “perfect, natural extension” of the “Insecure” universe. Audio direction for “Insecure: The Come Up Game” comes from Sammus (Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo), a rap artist and producer at the intersection of academia and Afrofuturism. The 3D style of the game is created by Ethan Redd of Virtuoso Neomedia.

“Insecure” Season 4 premieres April 12 on HBO. This season finds Issa making new strides in her professional life by staging a block party in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles. But she’s still struggling, as ever, to let go of the past. The best part of the new season is that, for Issa, dating really goes to the back burner, and the series pivots to focusing on the already complex friendships established throughout the past three seasons.

