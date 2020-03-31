John Krasinski, Steve Carell Discuss Favorite ‘The Office’ Memories

"The Office" stars discussed their favorite memories of the classic sitcom and the possibility of a reunion in a new interview.

There needs to be more good news on the internet. Thankfully, John Krasinski has the cure: “The Office” star and “A Quiet Place” director has started a new YouTube series to share all manner of uplifting stories, and the first episode included an interview with Steve Carell to celebrate the 15th anniversary of “The Office.”

“Some Good News” offered plenty of heartwarming clips about individuals performing acts of kindness, but the 15-minute video also included a mini “The Office” reunion, where Krasinski and Carell video chatted about their favorite memories from the classic sitcom. Carell’s personal “The Office” highlights included every bit about his character’s diminutive plasma screen television, while Krasinski reminisced about Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) sitting in Carell’s hapless character’s lap during a Christmas episode.

Carell, who recently returned to television acting on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” last year, spoke fondly of the “The Office” cast’s comradery — such as bonding while filming the “Fun Run” episodes in 105 degree weather. Carell also noted that Krasinski was a particularly talented impressionist, citing “The Office” episode where Krasinski pretended to be Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson).

“When you came in as Dwight that day, it was crazy watching Jim to Dwight,” Carell said. “You’re a very good impressionist in general. I don’t think people know that.”

While “The Office” made Carell and Krasinski giants in the entertainment industry, Krasinski noted that he never expected the show to become such a huge success.

“I was a waiter when I got that job,” Krasinski said. “I was 23-years-old and after the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was gonna happen with it. We all came into it with that vibe. I remember that none of us had done anything huge.”

Though the duo also briefly discussed the possibility of a series reunion, Krasinski said if such a thing were to happen, he’d prefer to do it out of character.

“I know everybody is talking about a reunion,” Krasinski said. “Hopefully one day we get to reunite as people and just all get to say hi.”

The episode, which was uploaded Sunday, has already garnered around 5 million views and though Krasinski’s interview with Carell drew plenty of attention on social media, most of the episode was focused on sharing heartwarming stories about individuals performing acts of kindness. Krasinski kicked off the episode by praising the heroism of the global healthcare community and showing clips of various acts of kindness, such as entire city blocks cheering for hospital staffs and a delivery driver being gifted toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Krasinski closed the episode by interviewing Coco, a 15-year-old girl in California who recently completed her final chemotherapy treatment. A video of Coco returning home to an uproarious “surprise social distancing welcome home parade” went viral several days ago when Coco’s mother tweeted the video at Krasinski.

“You are my newest and biggest hero,” Krasinski said during his interview with Coco.

Check out “Some Good News” and Krasinski’s interview with Carell below:

