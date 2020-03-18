Jonah Hill Says Nobody Saw His Best Performance Because ‘Amazon F*cked Up’ Releasing It

Gus Van Sant's "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot" starred Hill opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.

Jonah Hill is best known for breakout comedies like “Superbad” and his Oscar-nominated supporting turns in Bennett Miller’s “Moneyball” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but the performance Hill holds in the highest regard is one most moviegoers probably have never seen. Hill was recently interviewed on GQ’s Instagram page and revealed he considers his performance in Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” the best work of his career. As Hill put it, “It’s the best acting I have done or will ever do, but no one saw it because Amazon completely fucked it up.”

“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” world premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and stars Joaquin Phoenix as John Callahan, an alcoholic cartoonist who becomes a quadriplegic after a drunk driving accident. The drama co-starred Rooney Mara and Jack Black. Hill starred in a supporting role as Donnie Green, John’s gentle and supportive sponsor at Alcoholics Anonymous.

Amazon picked up the film prior to Sundance, but the studio failed to create awards buzz for the project in Park City despite solid reviews for its cast. Whatever buzz that did pop at Sundance couldn’t survive the months-long break between the film’s world premiere and theatrical opening, which Amazon set for July. The movie’s summer opening was a dud as it grossed just $1.4 million in the U.S. The “Don’t Worry” global total was $4.2 million by the end of its run, barely above its $3.5 million production budget. One reason “Don’t Worry” was left in the dust at the box office was because it opened against A24’s indie juggernaut “Eighth Grade,” which grossed $13 million in the U.S.

Hill earned strong notices for his role as Donnie Greene, with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn calling the actor “virtually unrecognizable” in the role. Jeannette Catsoulis of The New York Times called Hill “revelatory” in the film, while Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers raved, “A word here about Hill: His portrayal of the gay, bearded, caftan-wearing, trust-funded father figure is a marvel of nuanced acting. Could this be the comedy star’s third Oscar nomination, following ‘Moneyball’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ for showing his dramatic chops? The actor comes up aces.”

“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

