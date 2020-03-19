Jonah Hill’s 20 Movies to Survive Self-Distancing: ‘Moonlight,’ ‘The Master,’ and More

The Oscar nominee suggests catching up on masterpieces from Barry Jenkins, Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese, and Lynne Ramsay.

Jonah Hill teamed up with GQ magazine this week to offer up a handful of movie suggestions to help cinephiles around the world survive these isolating times of self-distancing. Hill’s list is an impressive mix of serious auteur dramas and absurd escapist comedies; surely there’s at least a couple titles here that will help liven up everyones self-distancing. First up is “Shampoo,” Hal Ashby’s 1975 comedy about a hairdresser (Warren Beatty) come undone by his various clients and lovers. “It’s hysterical and it’s really satirical,” Hill says of the film, while noting it marked the era of comedies that no longer get made.

“It is a comedy, but in the ’70s comedies were not genre-fied in the same way,” Hill says. “There were these great films that looked beautiful, made by great directors, where your A-level great filmmakers that made crazy dramas made “comedies” and they had great actors in them and were shot by the great DPs.”

Hill’s list includes several directors he’s had the opportunity to work with during his career. The actor earned an Oscar nomination for Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and recommends moviegoers check out his 1974 feminist drama “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” starring Ellen Burstyn. “Martin Scorsese gets the best performances out of women than any director,” Hill says. “He is the best director of female actors…Ellen Burstyn’s performance is so next level.”

When selecting Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master,” Hill says, “I think this is becoming my favorite film of all time. You have to put Paul Thomas Anderson at the top of the list of best filmmakers. He’s gonna go down, like, Kubrick-level. His movies don’t shake the world like they should.”

Hill has just as much praise for “Moonlight,” saying, “Barry Jenkins is literally the illest director to come out in decades. He’s a fucking genius. If you look at the circumstances in which that film was made, the amount of money they had, and the stress he was under it’s just a masterpiece.”

Check out Jonah Hill’s list of 20 movies for self-distancing below. Head over to GQ magazine’s website to read Hill’s full explanations for his selections.

1. “Shampoo,” Hal Ashby (1975)

2. “Being There,” Hal Ashby (1979)

3. “CB4,” Tamra Davis (1993)

4. “Carnal Knowledge,” Mike Nichols (1971)

5. “The Birdcage” (1996)

6. “Network” (1976)

7. “My Vida Loca,” Allison Anders (1993)

8. “Tommy Boy,” Peter Segal (1995)

9. “Adaptation,” Spike Jonze

10. “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins (2016)

11. “Amadeus,” Milos Forman (1984)

12. “Do The Right Thing,” Spike Lee (1989)

13. “Ratcatcher,” Lynne Ramsay (1999)

14. “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” Lonely Island (2016)

15. “Barry Lyndon,” Stanley Kubrick (1975)

16. “The Master,” Paul Thomas Anderson (2012)

17. “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” Martin Scorsese (1974)

18. “24 Hour Party People,” Michael Winterbottom (2002)

19. “Drugstore Cowboy,” Gus Van Sant (1989)

20. “Menace II Society,” Hughes Brothers (1993)

