‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 First Trailer: Eve Is Alive and Villanelle Is an Evil Clown

Our favorite self-destructive anti-heroines are back, baby! And two weeks earlier than expected.

Some good news for “Killing Eve” fans: AMC Networks has announced it is moving the Season 3 premiere of “Killing Eve” up by two weeks. The news comes accompanying a flirtatious first trailer, which teases plenty of the stylish edits, wry dark humor, and Sapphic obsession-filled tension that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s award-winning spy drama is known for. Unfortunately, nothing in this trailer confirms or denies that this will be the season that our two anti-heroines finally consummate their mutually destructive obsessive romance. But it still looks like a whole lot of fun.

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2 of “Killing Eve.”]

The Season 2 finale left Eve (Sandra Oh) presumed dead, having been shot in the back by her best frenemy/would-be lover Villanelle (Jodie Comer). However, as the titular role, it was believe that twist would last. The first teaser confirms that Eve is very much alive, and Villanelle is very much still insane and obsessed with her.

The official synopsis reads: “The third season of the award-winning drama continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.”

Popular on IndieWire

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said AMC President Sarah Barnett of the decision to push the release date up. “This season of ‘Killing Eve’ digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

AMC will premiere the third season of “Killing Eve” next Sunday, April 12 at 9/8c. As was previously announced, all eight new episodes will be simulcast on BBC AMERICA and AMC.

Check out the stylish first trailer for Season 3 of “Killing Eve” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.