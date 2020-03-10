‘Lost in Space’ Renewed for Third and Final Season on Netflix

Netflix's inexhaustibly inventive Robinson family is getting a final chance to make it to the Alpha Centauri star system.

The Robinson family is getting one last go-around: Netflix has renewed its visually impressive “Lost in Space,” sci-fi series for a third and final season.

The series, a reimagining of the 1960 series of the same name that also ran for three seasons, centers on the tight-knit and inexhaustibly inventive Robinson family, who set off for the Alpha Centauri star system with a handful of other colonists after Earth threatened to become inhospitable in the distant future. Unfortunately, the Robinsons have faced obstacle after obstacle over the last two seasons, the latest of which ended with the children getting separated from their parents in a far-flung star system. Now, the Robinsons have one last chance (and season) to reunite and finally make their way to Alpha Centauri.

The Robinson family consists of Will (Maxwell Jenkins), a young child who bonds with a powerful alien Robot (Brian Steele), expert doctor Judy (Taylor Russell), the adventurous Penny (Mina Sundwall), aerospace engineer Maureen (Molly Parker), and former U.S. Navy Seal John (Toby Stephens). Rounding out the cast are Parker Posey, who plays the psychopathic Dr. Smith, and Ignacio Serricchio as Don West, a Han Solo-type.

Season 3 will premiere in 2021, though a specific release date is still under wraps.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” series showrunner Zack Estrin said in a statement. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

The plot of the original 1960s series was never resolved, but given Estrin’s statement, it’s a safe bet that the Netflix series will be given the opportunity to wrap things up for its hapless space adventurers.

While Netflix is closing the door on “Lost in Space,” the streaming service is already looking towards the future with series showrunner Zack Estrin: The platform also announced a multi-year overall deal with Estrin to produce new Netflix series.

