‘SNL’ Spoofs Netflix and Coronavirus With ‘Love Is Blind: Quarantine Edition’

The "Saturday Night Live" parody reinvents the format of the popular reality dating show, with contestants cordoned due to coronavirus.

Since launching last month on Netflix, the reality dating series “Love Is Blind” has gone viral, in part thanks to its novel concept of putting participants into sealed, windowless pods in order to build a relationship with someone through only voice communication. Later, each get the chance to meet their new, better halves — for better or worse. And that’s when the real garbage fun begins.

This week’s “Saturday Night Live,” hosted by John Mulaney, has shared a cut-for-time sketch titled “Love Is Blind: Quarantine Edition,” a parody that reinvents the format of the show, with contestants cordoned off due to the ongoing coronavirus that has sent the world into panic mode. Hilariously, the sketch features cast members such as Heidi Gardner as an aspiring stay-at-home mom who’s just gotten off a cruise, Chloe Fineman as a bubblehead who contracted the virus by licking a pole, Ego Nwodim as a woman who loves exotic animal sandwiches, and then there’s John Mulaney as a very unwell man in the final throes of the illness. Overall, this week’s entry was rife with coronavirus content. Watch the sketch below.

In her review of this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” LaToya Ferguson wrote, “As someone who was never a performer on ‘SNL’ — save for a few Weekend Update appearances — and simply (‘simply’) a writer for the show, it seems weird. But then Mulaney gets in the hosting position, and while the role of sitcom star may not have worked out for him, he’s proven both here and as a stand-up that he knows how to perform for a live audience. That is also on top of proving he knows how to write a funny sketch. Combine those strengths, and you have an ultimate A-grade episode of ‘SNL.’ Somehow fail to combine those strengths — particularly on the writing end, which only hurts the performing end — and you get this episode of ‘SNL.'”

Still, the episode had plenty of laughable sketches, with the standout being “Airport Sushi,” completing a trilogy of musical-themed sketches that began with “Bodega Bathroom” and “Diner Lobster,” i.e. these are places you don’t want to go and things you should not eat.

Watch “Love Is Blind: Quarantine Edition” below.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.