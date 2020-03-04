‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Unveils First Look at Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile

The latest look at Reeves' 2021 comic book tentpole teases that noir is the new gritty.

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves has released three first-look photos from his upcoming comic book tentpole that unveil the new Batmobile that will be featured in the 2021 movie. The photos feature the vehicle alongside Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. The director previously took to social media last month to reveal the first look of Pattinson in costume as Batman. The Batmobile photos have the same dark, noir-ish feel that Pattinson’s Batman screen-test had.

Reeves is currently in production on “The Batman,” which marks his first feature since wrapping the most recent “Planet of the Apes” film trilogy. Pattinson is playing the superhero opposite Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Pattinson said in January that his iteration of Batman would differ from the likes of Christian Bale (Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy) and Michael Keaton (Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns”) and be just as “crazy and perverse” as the indie film characters he’s played over the last several years.

During a February interview with SiriusXM radio, Peter Sarsgaard, who plays Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, compared the tone of “The Batman” to the mood of alternative rock band Pixies. “It’s so raw in that way,” the actor said. “That’s what I feel like about this. It is not sanitized. It’s got a raw power to it, a raw emotionality.”

As for Kravitz’s interpretation of Catwoman, the actress said at the beginning of the year, “I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I’m excited to dive into that. I think femininity represents power, and I think it’s a different kind of power than masculine power. That’s something that’s really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power — slightly more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous.”

Warner Bros. is releasing “The Batman” in theaters nationwide June 25, 2021.

