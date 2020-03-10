Netflix Orders Timely Animated Comedy Series From Tina Fey and Robert Carlock

"Mulligan" comes from the "30 Rock" and "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" duo.

Actress, director, producer and unstoppable force Tina Fey is adding Netflix content creator to her resume. “Mulligan” comes from the mind of Fey and partner Robert Carlock, who worked together on “30 Rock” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt;” they will act as executive producers on the animated comedy series.

“Mulligan” focuses on what’s left after humanity after Earth is invaded and attacked by aliens. Those left standing believe it’ll be an opportunity to do things right the second time around — but they lack the fundamentals of how to take care of themselves.

Reading the premise for “Mulligan” is timely and it’s strange that Netflix would announce it right now. Currently, the media landscape has had to deal with mass cancellations of premieres, like James Bond’s “No Time to Die,” and public events such as SXSW, due to the coronavirus. Sure, the premise of the two series aren’t the same — one a fictional alien invasion, another a real-life virus — but the timing seems a bit awkward.

Fey has been busy since 2020 started. She’s currently working on turning the Broadway adaptation of her own 2004 feature film “Mean Girls” into a movie, and back in January she revealed she was “very excited to bring ‘Mean Girls’ back to the big screen.” She will return to hosting duties of the 2021 Golden Globe awards with long-time friend Amy Poehler for NBC, replacing host Ricky Gervais.

The duo’s past collaboration, on Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, is also set to campaign for Emmy consideration this year. The series’ final six episodes premiered in 2019 and helped audiences bid adieu to the sheltered cult survivor played by Ellie Kemper. The final season might have felt a bit rushed, per our original review, but “the last moments wrap things up with just the right tone.”

“Mulligan” isn’t the only series Fey and Carlock are working on. They’re writing and executive producing an untitled series about the mayor of Los Angeles starring Ted Danson for NBC. They’re also executive producing the series “Girls5Eva,” about a one-hit wonder female singing group forced to reunite when their popular song gets sampled. That series will debut on NBC’s upcoming streaming platform, Peacock.

