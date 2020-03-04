‘No Time to Die’ Release Delayed Seven Months Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Bond release date change follows a petition this week that urged producers to reconsider opening "No Time to Die" in April.

The upcoming James Bond tentpole “No Time to Die” is delaying its release from April to November amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. United Artists Releasing and Universal had planned an international rollout for the new Bond movie next month (the U.S. release date was April 8, a week after the film was set to open in England), but producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have issued a statement confirming the plan to move the “No Time to Die” release to November 2020. The new release date will find the latest 007 movie opening in the same corridor as Craig’s last Bond outings “Skyfall” and “Spectre.” “No Time to Die” was originally set for November 2019, before production delays pushed the release to April 2020.

The official release reads: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of ‘No Time to Die’ will be postponed until November 2020. The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.S. launch on November 25, 2020.”

The decision to delay “No Time to Die” arrives just a few days after an open letter circulated online asking the studios to push back the release of the latest Bond adventure. MI6-HQ website, the biggest Bond fan blog in the world, called for the studios behind “No Time to Die” to “put public health above marketing release schedules.”

“After enduring three delays in production already, it is by no means easy to say this: the release of ‘No Time To Die’ should be postponed,” the fan letter read. Delay the release of ‘No Time To Die’ until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control. It’s just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families is more important.”

“No Time to Die” marks Craig’s final outing as James Bond and is directed by Cary Fukunaga, the Emmy winner behind “True Detective” season one and Netflix’s limited series “Maniac.” The “No Time to Die” cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Jeffrey Wright, all of whom have appeared in one or more of Craig’s previous four Bond movies. Rami Malek is the movie’s main villain. New franchise faces will also be played “Captain Marvel” breakout Lashana Lynch and “Knives Out” star Ana de Armas.

Craig appeared at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art last night but did not address the coronavirus issue and gave no hint the film would be pushed back.

