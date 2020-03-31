‘Normal People’ Trailer: Sally Rooney’s Bestselling Novel Steams Up Hulu

The literary sensation comes to the small screen, with "Room" filmmaker Lenny Abramson directing.

Hulu has released the first official trailer for its forthcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel “Normal People,” and it appears the streamer may have a hit on its hands. “Normal People” is the second novel by the 29-year-old Irish author, who has quickly overtaken Lena Dunham’s mantle as the “voice of a generation” — and in a far more literary fashion. Rooney’s prose is lean but wholly immersive, with emotionally opaque characters that reflect the blend of apathy and yearning for connection that has come to define much of contemporary life. “Normal People” follows a young couple cycling though different stages of romantic connection and their shifting power dynamics from high school to university.

Here’s the official synopsis from Hulu: “‘Normal People’ tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the side lines, shy and uncertain. Honest, smart and intoxicating, ‘Normal People’ sees the pair weave in and out of each other’s lives and explores just how complicated intimacy and young love can be.”

Rooney adapted her novel into the 12-part series alongside alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe. It was produced by Element Pictures. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lenny Abramson (“Room”) directs alongside Hettie McDonald (“Howard’s End”). Filming took place in Dublin, Sligo, Italy and Sweden.

“Normal People” stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (“War Of The Worlds”) as Marianne and Paul Mescal, in his first television role, as Connell.

A co-production between BBC Three and Hulu, “Normal People” will land as a boxset on BBC Three on April 26, released on BBC One at a later date. U.S. audiences will be able to watch it on Hulu on April 29. Check out the poignant first trailer below.

