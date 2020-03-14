Quibi Opens Casting Call for ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Revival

The '90s Nickelodeon game show is coming back — in bite-sized form.

As Quibi readies itself for launch on April 6, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s mobile short-form streaming service has just opened a casting call soliciting participants for its revival of “Legends of the Hidden Temple.” The ’90s cult-classic game show series sent players on the hunt for hidden treasures protected by mysterious Mayan temple guards, ensconced in all manner of obstacles.

From the Quibi announcement: “Once again, the gate to Olmec’s Hidden Temple is about to open, and Doron Ofir Casting is thrilled to announce that for a select few contestants, the journey begins anew. We’re calling for brave seekers and fearless competitors to descend the Steps of Knowledge, race through Olmec’s Temple, avoid the dreaded Temple Guards, and put their knowledge and fortitude to the test in the adventure of a lifetime!”

The casting call is currently seeking teams of two, able to be in the Los Angeles area during the month of May, who will have to retrieve an ancient artifact and return it to its rightful heir in order to win big prizes, and of course the glory promised by “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”

Related The Show Must Go On: Here's What's Still Open for Business in Hollywood

Quibi: Watch All the Trailers From the New Streaming Service Related Movie Ticket Subscription Plans Ranked: Where to Put Your Money in a Post-MoviePass World

2020 Oscars Complete Winners List: 'Parasite' Dominates the 92nd Academy Awards

Whether or not the casting call will stay open amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic remains to be seen, as the situation is changing like the wind every minute of every day. For now, you can apply for “Legends of the Hidden Temple” here.

Quibi, which has already lined up a raft of content, is an abbreviation of “quick bites,” as each episode of each series clocks in at under 10 minutes. After locking up approximately a gazillion deals with top talent and an unveiling at this year’s Sundance Film Festival back in January, Quibi is set to release approximately 175 series within its first year, 50 of which will be available during the official launch on April 6. The subscription will set you back $5 a month for an ad-supported service, and $8 for no ads. And if you’re feeling unsure about committing the bare minimum of time to Quibi’s short-form offerings, the streaming service is extending a 90-day free trial if you sign up before April 6. Here’s a roundup of the content coming to Quibi.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.