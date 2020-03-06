Supporting actress Millicent Simmonds is being singled out for delivering "a truly phenomenal performance."

“A Quiet Place II” doesn’t open in theaters nationwide for another two weeks, but Paramount has unveiled the highly anticipated horror sequel to press and the rave reactions are already pouring in for writer-director John Krasinski and his cast. The original “Quiet Place” opened to strong reviews in April 2018 and $340 million at the worldwide box office. The sizable gross made a sequel inevitable, but Krasinski took his time ensuring he would only return to direct if the story was strong enough to warrant a continuation. Unlike the first installment, Krasinski has sole screenwriting credit on “A Quiet Place Part II.” It appears whatever Krasinski came up with for the sequel worked, as press are calling “Part II” unbearably intense and a more-than-worthy sequel to the 2018 favorite.

Paramount’s official synopsis for the sequel reads: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

“‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is a worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process,” IndieWire’s Kate Erbland writes of the sequel. “Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis adds, “The film is just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense.”

Paramount is releasing “A Quiet Place Part II” in theaters March 20. Check out a handful of rave first reactions in the posts below.

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. 🍿 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020

How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020

So #AQuietPlacePartII was incredibly tense & builds upon the story from the first film in some unexpected/inspired ways. Cillian Murphy RULES & Millicent Simmonds really comes into her own her with a truly phenomenal performance. — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) March 6, 2020

Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley — owns the film. (And yes, some great scares.) — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) March 6, 2020

