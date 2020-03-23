The Latest ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Book Surprise: Rey Knew About Finn’s Force Secret

The new novelization of "The Rise of Skywalker" confirms the Force helped Finn navigate the Battle of Exogol.

Rae Carson’s “Rise of Skywalker” novelization became available to purchase March 17, and with it came an onslaught of new tidbits clarifying the many open-ended questions around J.J. Abrams’ “Rise of Skywalker” theatrical cut. The book caused a stir among “Star Wars” fans in the weeks leading up to release because the text confirmed polarizing details about “The Rise of Skywalker,” from Palpatine being a clone to Rey’s father being a rejected Palpatine clone. Now comes word from Total Film that the book confirms Rey was aware of Finn’s Force abilities. That answer puts to an end one of the dangling threads from Abrams’ “Rise of Skywalker” movie, which included a head-scratching moment where Finn (John Boyega) intended to tell Rey (Daisy Ridley) something important before a near-death experience on Pasaana.

The “Rise of Skywalker” script, written by Abrams and Chris Terrio, never revealed what Finn wanted to tell to Rey. There is another instance after that moment where Poe (Oscar Isaac) nags Finn to reveal the truth about what he wanted to tell Rey, but Finn never budges. All signs pointed to Finn telling Rey he loved her, but fans were left confused why Abrams didn’t answer such a major question. It wasn’t until an Academy screening of “Rise of Skywalker” after the film’s theatrical opening that Abrams said Finn wanted to tell Rey that he is Force sensitive. This clarification came after Boyega took to social media to declare, “No, Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking!”

Finn suggests he might be Force sensitive during a conversation with new character Jannah (Naomi Ackie), but the “Rise of Skywalker” book is the first time it’s been outright confirmed in-universe that the character had Force abilities. Per Total Film: “The book backs that up on a few occasions, once where Rey senses what Finn was trying to tell him, and also with the Force helping Finn make decisions in the heat of battle on Exegol.” Finn never got to tell Rey in the film, but the book reveals Rey was aware of the Force capabilities they shared even without Finn addressing the matter.

Other book revelations include the Knights of Ren being under the control of Palpatine and Leia sensing R2-D2’s sadness just as she was getting ready to die. “The Rise of Skywalker” novelization is now available for purchase.

