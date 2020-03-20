‘Run’ Trailer: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones’ New HBO Show Blends ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘Fleabag’

Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleason are college sweethearts reunited in this thriller/rom-com hybrid.

A bit of good news for fans of multi-hyphenate writer/actor/producer extraordinaire Phoebe Waller-Bridge: She’s got a new show coming to HBO, and it looks downright perfect. Playing out like an intriguing blend of “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve,” “Run” follows a couple who reunite 17 years later after a single-word text message. If that sounds like the set-up for a romantic comedy, when the action kicks into a higher gear it soon becomes clear they’re running from much more than their emotional past.

The official synopsis reads: “‘Run’ follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years earlier. On a regular Tuesday morning, Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) is shaken out of her humdrum suburban life when she receives an urgent text that prompts her to fly to New York and board a cross-country train, where she reunites with college ex Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson). As their adventure begins, Ruby and Billy fight the tension that still exists between them while attempting to root out each other’s secrets.”

Gleeson and Wever are both well known to discerning audiences: he for his roles in “Ex Machina,” “Brooklyn,” and “Star Wars,” and she for her scene-stealing (and Emmy-winning) breakout in “Nurse Jackie” as well as more recently in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” Both accomplished theater actors as well, the two clearly share a natural chemistry in the trailer.

Fans of Waller-Bridge’s acting will be happy to learn she also features in the series, making a brief appearance in this preview as a mysterious associate apparently dealing with an unwieldy badger on the loose.

“Run” was created by Vicky Jones, who directed the original stage production of “Fleabag” when it premiered at the 2013 Edinburgh Film Festival. Jones and Waller-Bridge are longtime frequent collaborators through their theater company DryWrite. Jones was also a writer on “Killing Eve.” Both serve as executive producers of “Run,” which is sure to be as entertaining, sharp, and unexpected as their previous work together.

Check out the thrilling first trailer for “Run” below:

