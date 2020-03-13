New ‘Scream’ Film in Development from ‘Ready or Not’ Directors — Report

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original "Scream" movie, will executive produce the franchise's upcoming fifth film.

It’s been nearly nine years since the last “Scream” film hit theaters, and anyone still anticipating a new installment in the beloved horror franchise can finally let out a sigh of relief (or those fed up with Hollywood reboots can let out an exasperated scream — your call).

The Wrap has reported a new “Scream” movie is in development, with “Ready or Not” directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet attached to direct the new film. The publication also reported that Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original “Scream” film, will executive produce alongside Chad Villella, with development being handled by Spyglass Media. The upcoming film’s producers include William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein. Villela, Bettinelli-Olpin, and Gillett’s Radio Silence Productions collective previously worked on “V/H/S,” “Devil’s Due,” and “Southbound.”

Horror website Bloody Disgusting first reported that Spyglass Media began developing the new “Scream” film in November 2019.

A Spyglass Media spokesperson declined to comment. A representative for Radio Silence Productions did not return a request for comment.

While additional details, including whether the film will be a reboot or continuation, are unknown, the news that a fifth “Scream” film will finally see the light of day could sit well with horror fans. The original “Scream,” which released in 1996, was an instant critical and commercial hit and helped revitalize public interest in the horror genre. The film was also notable for addressing (and subverting) many of the genre’s clichés and mixing horror with comedy.

“Scream 2,” which released a year after the first film, holds the rare distinction of being a horror sequel that didn’t become a significant critical flop. While the third and fourth “Scream” films and the MTV/VH1 “Scream” series weren’t as well-received as the first two movies, “Scream” is still regarded as one of the most important horror franchises in the genre’s history.

The upcoming “Scream” film’s production is expected to begin in May, though that could change due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wrap. The coronavirus has disrupted a wide variety of entertainment industry events and productions in recent days; production on shows such as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “The Morning Show,” “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “Russian Doll,” and “Little America,” among others, has been suspended.

IndieWire is keeping track of all entertainment industry-related events and productions that have been impacted by the coronavirus.

