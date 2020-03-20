How Two Weeks Changed Every Aspect of the Film Industry — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 282: After a two-week hiatus, the podcast resumes in a whole new world. Here's how the industry changed — and what might happen next.

When IndieWire recorded the last episode of Screen Talk, movie theaters were packed, a major film festival was at its halfway point, and the upcoming release calendar was packed. Two weeks later, after a brief hiatus, the podcast returns to a whole new world. The pandemic has forced theaters around the world to shut down, major festivals from SXSW to Cannes are canceled or postponed, and movies ranging from “No Time to Die” to “Black Widow” are off the calendar. So what happens now? In this week’s episode, Anne Thompson explains why she made a last-minute decision to cancel her post-Berlinale vacation and return home, and Eric Kohn explains the logic behind covering SXSW even though it didn’t happen. They also touch on the ramifications of the Cannes news, explore the radical shift to the distribution landscape, and explain how the new environment has impacted their own daily workflow.

Listen to the full episode below.



