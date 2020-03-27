Movie Theaters Are Closed, but What Happens When they Reopen? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 283: As the industry faces unprecedented changes, questions arise about what will happen once the pandemic is over.

Over the last several weeks, the film industry has faced sudden, cataclysmic changes that may be irrevocable. Movie theaters have closed, productions have shut down, and film festivals have been canceled and postponed. However, no matter how much various institutions are working to stay alive in the present moment, some of the biggest questions have come up around what happens next. When the pandemic is over, will people want to go to the movies again? How will major film events pushed to later dates, like the Cannes Film Festival, impact the rest of the calendar? And given the ripple effect of all these changes, should the Oscars amend their qualification rules and move to a later date?

These are some of the issues that Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson address in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as they go through several recent headlines and consider the future of the industry as it continues to evolve. They also share recent film and television highlights from streaming platforms as well as other ways they are experiencing self-isolation.

Listen to the full episode below.

Popular on IndieWire

Screen Talk is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.