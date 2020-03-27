×
Back to IndieWire

Movie Theaters Are Closed, but What Happens When they Reopen? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 283: As the industry faces unprecedented changes, questions arise about what will happen once the pandemic is over.

By and

3 hours ago

Worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Quartier Cineart movie theater in Bangkok, Thailand, . Thailand's government has enacted stronger measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including postponing the country's biggest holiday, shutting down schools, movie theaters and closing bars. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illnessVirus Outbreak , Bangkok, Thailand - 19 Mar 2020

Worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Quartier Cineart movie theater in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sakchai Lalit/AP/Shutterstock

Over the last several weeks, the film industry has faced sudden, cataclysmic changes that may be irrevocable. Movie theaters have closed, productions have shut down, and film festivals have been canceled and postponed. However, no matter how much various institutions are working to stay alive in the present moment, some of the biggest questions have come up around what happens next. When the pandemic is over, will people want to go to the movies again? How will major film events pushed to later dates, like the Cannes Film Festival, impact the rest of the calendar? And given the ripple effect of all these changes, should the Oscars amend their qualification rules and move to a later date?

These are some of the issues that Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson address in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as they go through several recent headlines and consider the future of the industry as it continues to evolve. They also share recent film and television highlights from streaming platforms as well as other ways they are experiencing self-isolation.

Listen to the full episode below.

Popular on IndieWire

 

Screen Talk is available on iTunesStitcher, and SoundcloudYou can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad