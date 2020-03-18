Seth Rogen Got Stoned, Watched ‘Cats,’ and Lost His Mind: ‘I Don’t Know What’s Happening’

The Tom Hooper-directed musical recently won six Razzie Awards, including worst movie of the year.

Seth Rogen will probably never forget his first experience watching “Cats,” Tom Hooper’s movie adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name. The “Pineapple Express” and “Knocked Up” actor took to social media to announce he was getting stoned and watching “Cats,” then he proceeded to live tweet the experience. The results are not just hilarious but also deeply resonant for anyone who watched “Cats” during its theatrical run in the winter.

“I’m pretty stoned and watching ‘Cats,'” Rogen wrote to this followers. “I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha. Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!”

“Cats” earned dismal reviews from critics when it opened over the Christmas holiday, and it turned into a box office bomb for Universal by grossing just $27 million in the U.S. and $74 million worldwide. The musical cost at least $95 million to produce. “Cats” famously used VFX technology to add digital fur to its actors to make them appear more cat-like, but the results were unanimously thought to be horrifying. The ensemble cast features Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, and Judi Dench. Cast member Jason Derulo defended the film after it came out, telling TMZ, “Any time you defy what an art form is, any time you defy all rules, there’s going to be some push-back, obviously. But it’s an incredible piece of art done by some of the best people in the world.”

Despite the bad reviews, “Cats” emerged as a cult favorite and, similar to Rogen, hundreds of moviegoers started watching the movie while stoned. The film recently won six prizes at 2020 Razzie Awards, which honors the worst in cinema. “Cats” was named the worst movie of the year, while Tom Hopper won Worst Director and Corden and Wilson took home the prizes for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Supporting Actress, respectively.

Read just a part of Rogen’s live “Cats” experience below. Head over to Rogen’s Twitter feed to read all of his memorable reactions.

