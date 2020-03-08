Daniel Craig Is a Boozy, Craps-Playing 007 in ‘SNL’ James Bond Parody

Daniel Craig hosted this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

The pushback of “No Time to Die,” the 25th James Bond film, from April 8 to a November 25 release in the United States due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus unfortunately means waiting eight months for more 007. However, franchise star Daniel Craig, who emceed this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” assumed the character in a funny sketch set in a casino, and featuring Kate McKinnon, Chloe Fineman, and Kenan Thompson. Here, he’s a rowdy, drunken, craps-playing Bond — not the elegant spy we’ve come to know. Watch the sketch below.

One of a handful of film projects that coronavirus concerns have delayed, “No Time to Die” is the last James Bond film Craig plans to star in. In the MGM film, Bond has left the active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

It’s directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (an Emmy winner for “True Detective” and filmmaker behind such movies as “Beasts of No Nation,” “Jane Eyre,” and “Sin Nombre”). The film boasts a starry cast that along with Daniel Craig also includes Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, and Lea Seydoux, all reprising their previous Bond roles, alongside newcomers Rami Malek (the Oscar winner last year for Best Actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody), Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah.

Fukunaga co-write the script with Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who doctored the screenplay on behalf of Craig. Meanwhile, the film is shaping up to have quite a soundtrack, with Hans Zimmer on board to score the thriller, The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr making contributions, and recent Grammy winner Billie Eilish performing the film’s theme song. The cinematography is led by Linus Sandgren, Academy Award winner in 2017 for “La La Land.”

Watch the “Saturday Night Live” take on James Bond with Daniel Craig below.

