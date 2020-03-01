‘Sopranos’ Podcast Coming From Michael Imperioli, Steve Schirripa Will Break Down Show Episode by Episode

The actors who played Christopher and Bobby will revisit the show that created Peak TV beginning this April.

Michael Imperioli, who played prodigal mafia son Christopher Moltisanti, and Steve Schirripa, who played Tony Soprano’s brother-in-law Bobby Baccalieri, are set to revisit the show that launched Peak TV in 1999 with a new podcast.

“Talking Sopranos” will revisit the series, which ran on HBO through 2007 and concluding with that haunting final smash cut to black, episode by episode, making this the definitive “Sopranos” rewatch podcast. And the series lends itself very well to a rewatch. Or, if you’re like Zoe Kravitz’s character in “High Fidelity,” maybe you haven’t started it, and this is your chance. In the podcast, Imperioli and Schirripa will share behind-the-scenes stories and little-known facts that could only come from someone on the inside, as it were. The podcast will feature cast interviews, and chats with writers, crew members, and other special guests. As dead as the topic of what really happened in the last shot of the series ought to be, it’ll be interesting to hear the scene as broken down by Imperioli and Schirripa.

“I haven’t seen ‘The Sopranos’ since the initial airing,” Imperioli admitted in the teaser for the podcast. Which means he and Schirripa have a lot of catching up to do. Imperioli earned the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in 2004, and received nominations in 2001, 2003, 2006, and 2007. Imperioli also served as a writer and producer on the iconic series.

Elsewhere in the world of “The Sopranos,” which thanks to HBO Now is the gift that keeps on giving despite the crowded marketplace of Peak TV, series creator David Chase is set to release “The Many Saints of Newark” this fall. Director by Alan Taylor, a director on the series, the prequel movie features James Gandolfini’s real-life son Michael as a young Tony Soprano. Written by Chase and Lawrence Konner, both of whom produce, the film also stars Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Joey Diaz, and Ray Liotta, and it’s set in the New Jersey of the 1960s and 1970s. Warner Bros. is releasing the film on September 25, 2020, so a festival season push is likely.

Listen to the teaser for “Talking Sopranos” below.

