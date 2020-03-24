SXSW Winners: Despite Cancellation, Festival Announces Grand Jury Prizes

The annual Texas event was the first major film event to cancel in recent weeks, but kept its competitions intact.

Normally, the SXSW Film Festival award winners are handed out during a lively ceremony at the end of the first weekend, but this year required some improvisation. When the SXSW became the first major film event to cancel in the face of global pandemic, it was unclear what would happen to the hundreds of films and filmmakers primed for the late March festivities.

While many filmmakers were left struggling to figure out their next moves, the festival’s leadership opted to hand out awards to the films set to premiere at the festival, with the juries announced weeks earlier. SXSW Director of Film Janet Pierson and her team made the decision to “continue and expand to all the juried competitions, if the majority of the filmmakers opted in and juries were available.” (For obvious reasons, there were no Audience Awards this year.)

The winners include films that had already picked up buzz before the festival’s cancellation, including Cooper Raiff’s Narrative Feature Competition winner “Shithouse” and Katrine Philp’s Documentary Feature Competition winner “An Elephant in the Room.” Other films picking up accolades include “Topside,” “Really Love,” “The Donut King,” and “Finding Yingying.”

Feature films receiving Jury Awards were selected from the Narrative Feature and Documentary Feature Competition categories. Short films and other juried sections, including Film Design Awards, are also included. SXSW also announced Special Awards including: Adobe Editing Award, Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, Final Draft Screenwriters Award, Louis Black “Lone Star” Award, Vimeo Staff Pick Award, and the ZEISS Cinematography Award.

This year’s program would have hosted 135 feature films, including 99 world premieres, nine North American premieres, five U.S. premieres, and 75 films from first-time filmmakers. The rest of the program would have also played home to 119 short films, including music videos, 12 episodic premieres, 7 Special Events, 14 episodic pilots in 2 curated programs, 30 title design entries, and 27 virtual cinema projects.

Due to increased demand from press and industry, and at the request of filmmakers, SXSW will continue running the Online Shift72 Screening Library through March 31, 2020, for those films that have opted-in to the extended timeframe.

Check out the full list of awards below.

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: “Shithouse,” directed by Cooper Raiff

Special Jury Recognition for Directing: “Topside,” directed by Celine Held, Logan George

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: “Really Love” (Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing), directed by Angel Kristi Williams

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: “An Elephant in the Room,” directed by Katrine Philp

Special Jury Recognition for Achievement in Documentary Storytelling: “The Donut King,” directed by Alice Gu

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice: “Finding Yingying,” directed by Jiayan “Jenny” Shi

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Winner: “White Eye,” directed by Tomer Shushan

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: “Dirty” (Morgan Sullivan, Manny Dunn), directed by Matthew Puccini

Special Jury Recognition: “Darling,” directed by Saim Sadiq

Special Jury Recognition: “Single,” directed by Ashley Eakin

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Winner: “No Crying at the Dinner Table,” directed by Carol Nguyen

Special Jury Recognition: “Mizuko,” directed by Katelyn Rebelo, Kira Dane

Special Jury Recognition: “Día de la Madre,” directed by Ashley Brandon, Dennis Höhne

MIDNIGHT SHORTS

Winner: “Regret,” directed by Santiago Menghini

Special Jury Recognition: “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” directed by Parker Finn

Special Jury Recognition for Creature Design: “Stucco,” directed by Janina Gavankar, Russo Schelling

ANIMATED SHORTS

Winner: “Symbiosis,” directed by Nadja Andrasev

Special Jury Recognition: “No, I Don’t Want to Dance!,” directed by Andrea Vinciguerra

Special Jury Recognition: “The Shawl,” directed by Sara Kiener

MUSIC VIDEOS

Winner: 070 Shake – “Nice to Have,” directed by Noah Lee

Special Jury Recognition for Animation: Mitski – “A Pearl,” directed by Saad Moosajee, Art Camp

Special Jury Recognition for Direction: The Lumineers – “Gloria,” directed by Kevin Phillips

TEXAS SHORTS

Winner: “Just Hold On,” directed by Sam Davis, Rayka Zehtabchi

Special Jury Recognition: “Coup d’etat Math,” directed by Sai Selvarajan

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS

Winner: “Wish Upon a Snowman,” directed by Miu Nakata

Special Jury Recognition: Narrative

Winner: “Ultimatum,” directed by Kai Hashimoto

Special Jury Recognition: Documentary

Winner: “Unveiled,” directed by Sofia Bakwa

Special Jury Recognition: Animation

Winner: “The Orchard,” directed by Zeke French

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION

Winner: “Embrace,” directed by Jessica Sanders

Special Jury Recognition for Drama: “Chemo Brain,” directed by Kristian Håskjold

Special Jury Recognition for Comedy: “Lusty Crest,” directed by Kati Skelton

EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGN

Winner: “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” designed by Olivier Courbet

Special Jury Recognition: “The Donut King,” designed by Andrew Hem & Charlie Le

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

Winner: “See,” designed by Karin Fong

Special Jury Recognition: “Why We Hate,” designed by Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore

SXSW SPECIAL AWARDS

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Presented to: “In and of Itself,” directed by Frank Oz

Adobe Editing Award

Presented to: “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” edited by Paul Rogers with additional editing by David Darg

Final Draft Screenwriters Award

Presented to: “Best Summer Ever,” written by Michael Parks Randa, Will Halby, Terra Mackintosh, Andrew Pilkington, Lauren Smitelli

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

Winner: “Miss Juneteenth,” directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples

LOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD Special Jury Recognition for Acting:

Winner: Rob Morgan from “Bull,” directed by Annie Silverstein

LOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD Special Jury Recognition for Documentary:

Winner: “Boys State,” directed by Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

Vimeo Staff Picks Award

Presented to: “Vert,” directed by Kate Cox

ZEISS Cinematography Award

Winner: “Echoes of the Invisible,” directed by Steve Elkins

The 2020 SXSW Film Festival Juries consisted of:

Narrative Feature Competition: Rebecca Keegan, Rodrigo Perez, Kim Yutani

Documentary Feature Competition: Bilge Ebiri, Naomi Fry, Dino Ramos

Narrative Shorts Program: Penelope Bartlett, Monica Castillo, Greta Fuentes

Documentary Shorts: Marjon Javadi, Allison Willmore

Animated Shorts: Katie Krentz, Hana Shimizu, Asalle Tanha

Midnight Shorts: Jonathan Barkan, Derek Kingongo, Brittany Klesic

Music Videos: Jason Baum, Chaka and Qi Dada

Texas Shorts: Denise Hernandez, Jenny Jacobi, Martin C. Jones

Texas High School Shorts: Jonathan Case, Jazmyne Moreno, Barton Weiss

Episodic Pilots: Mitch Hurwitz, Emily Nussbaum, Shelby Stone

Louis Black “Lone Star”: Kathy Blackwell, David Fear, Richard Whittaker

Excellence in Title Design: Ryan Butterworth, Alex Johnson

Excellence in Poster Design: Becky Cloonan, Barak Epstein, Kevin Tong

