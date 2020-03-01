Telluride Film Festival 2020 Passes Sell Out Within Minutes

This year's edition, as always, takes place Labor Day weekend, from September 4 through 7.

Film passes for the 2020 edition of the Telluride Film Festival went up for sale online Sunday morning, and within minutes were completely sold out. Moviegoers looking to attend will now have to join the waitlist to try and secure a spot at the coveted cinephile event, which takes place, as always, on Labor Day weekend, September 4 through 7 this year. Users on Twitter noted that passes were no longer available (see below), and a festival representative told IndieWire that they sold out in about 20 minutes. That festival spokesperson also said that Telluride does not plan to release additional passes for sale in the future.

The pricey passes, which can set you back anywhere from $390 to $4,900 depending on your level of commitment, aid in making the Colorado festival an exclusive event, where celebrity talent casually mingles with cinephiles, and the pressures on acquisitions are lower. It’s about enjoying the movies in the high Colorado air.

The Telluride Film Festival is annually known for kicking off awards season alongside the Toronto and Venice festivals. Last year’s Telluride saw premieres of Oscar winners “Marriage Story,” “Judy,” “Ford v Ferrari,” and “Parasite” (which had already scooped the Palme d’Or at Cannes last May), along with “Uncut Gems,” “A Hidden Life,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “The Assistant,” ‘The Two Popes,” “Waves,” and more.

As the lineup isn’t revealed until the festival kick-off, the upcoming program is already a source of speculation for film fans. Possible contenders include Netflix’s Herman J. Mankiewicz drama “Mank” from director David Fincher, Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” starring Frances McDormand from Searchlight Pictures, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” from Warner Bros., Netflix’s Ron Howard drama “Hillbilly Elegy,” A24’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner “Minari,” writer/director Rebecca Hall’s Nella Larsen adaptation “Passing,” and more. We’ll have to see how the Cannes, Venice, and Toronto lineups shake out first. As is tradition at Telluride, expect a few tributes with upcoming Oscar contenders.

Wheat time did passes for Telluride Film Festival go on sale? I think they might have been sold out in about 20 minutes? Much faster than last year! pic.twitter.com/rM7GkblBEr — Jennifer 8. Lee (@jenny8lee) March 1, 2020

And less than 40 minutes from when they went on sale, all Telluride Film Fest passes are sold out. I guess the secret’s well and truly out. #TFF47 — Christopher Schiller (@chrisschiller) March 1, 2020

