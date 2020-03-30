‘The Good Fight’ Season 4 Trailer: Things Are About to Get ‘Motherf*cking Nuts’

Robert and Michelle King's CBS All Access show returns on April 9.

One of the best drama series on television that you’re probably not watching returns for a fourth season on April 9, 2020. Yes, Season 4 of “The Good Fight” debuts on streamer CBS All Access in less than two weeks, with a doozy of an episode that sees Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) living in an alternate reality where Donald Trump was never elected, and Hillary Clinton is the current president of the United States. It’s maybe one of the finest hours of television you will see this year. Ahead of that premiere, CBS has released a trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out below.

The so-called #Resistance went crazy in “The Good Fight’s” third season, as Diane Lockhart tried to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself, while Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) struggled with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts. Meanwhile, Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) attempted to balance a new baby with a new love, and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) found a new Mephistopheles in the always effervescent Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), a lawyer who is corruption incarnate.

Season 4 finds the African American law firm at the center of the series, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, navigating a very different landscape. After losing their biggest client, and their founding partner’s name tarnished, they are forced to accept an offer by a huge multinational law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. While STR initially seem like benevolent overlords, the Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart staff find themselves chafing at their loss of independence.

To say anything further would be to ruin the experience of actually watching it all unfold firsthand. But fun times ahead are guaranteed for loyalists, who will be captivated by the season-long investigation into what the seemingly ominous “Memo 618” is, as highlighted in the trailer.

The series, from “The Good Wife” creators Robert and Michelle King, also Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and Zach Grenier. A key newcomer to the cast this season is John Larroquette as the mysterious, philosophic chief leader at STR Laurie; Hugh Dancy also joins the cast in a recurring role.

The King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming fourth season below:

