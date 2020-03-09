‘The Third Day’ Trailer: Jude Law Leads HBO Series From ‘Sleep No More’ Team

Immersive theater company Punchdrunk leaps into TV with an intriguing thriller, also starring Naomie Harris and Paddy Considine.

Getting trapped on a secluded island paradise may not have sounded so bad a few weeks ago, but in a post epidemic-world, that mysterious premise may tap into some very relevant anxieties. At least, that’s as much as can be gleaned from the intriguing first trailer for “The Third Day,” a new HBO limited series starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris. The trailer features eerily upbeat music, some stunning aerial shots of a winding road submerged in water, and plenty of smoldering Law looks.

Here’s the official synopsis, according to HBO: “The show is divided into two parts: ‘Summer’ and ‘Winter.’ In ‘Summer,’ one man (Jude Law) visits a mysterious island off the British coast and discovers a group of inhabitants intent on preserving their home at any cost. In the second half, aka ‘Winter,’ a strong-willed outsider (Naomie Harris) comes to the island seeking answers — but instead causes a battle to decide its fate.”

In addition to Law and Harris, “The Third Man” features a stellar cast of British heavyweights. The six-episode series features performances from “The Outsider” star Paddy Considine, whom theatergoers will recognize from last season’s Tony-winning play “The Ferryman.” “The Third Day” also stars Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”), Katherine Waterston (“Fantastic Beasts”), John Dagleish (“Judy”), and Freya Allan (“The Witcher”).

‌The HBO and Sky co-production was created by Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly. “Summer” is written by Kelly and directed by Marc Munden (“National Treasure”), while “Winter” is written by Kit de Wall, Dean O’Loughlin and Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe (“The Crown”). The series is executive-produced by Barrett, Kelly, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Kelly is best known for co-writing BBC Three’s sitcom “Pulling,” with actress Sharon Horgan. He also co-wrote “Matilda the Musical” with comedian Tim Minchin, and the Channel 4 conspiracy thriller “Utopia.”

Barrett is the founder and Artistic Director of Punchdrunk, the immersive theater company behind the international sensation “Sleep No More.” This is his first foray into screenwriting, in what is sure to be a fruitful collaboration.

HBO will premiere “The Third Day” on May 11. Check out the beguiling first trailer below.

